Mahakumbh 2025: How to avoid fraud and scams for a safe pilgrimage?

Kumbh Mela 2025 attendees beware! Learn about common scams like fake QR codes, accommodation fraud, and phishing attacks. Stay safe with our expert tips and resources.

Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela 2025 has begun and will run from January 13 to February 26. Devotees from all around the world, including foreigners, are flocking to this spiritual gathering. But as the anticipation for this 45-day event grows, there have been tales of scammers targeting attendees. Here are some typical scams to be aware of and safety advice.





1. Fraud QR codes Due to the widespread use of digital payments, fraudsters are producing phony QR codes. They may use fraudulent donation links or unsanctioned payment requests to solicit funds. Avoid reading QR codes from unidentified sources to keep yourself safe. Before making any contributions, always verify the links again, and avoid clicking on strange donation requests.

2. Accomodation scam Some con artists fabricate advertisements or websites that purport to provide accommodations, airfare, or festival tents in exchange for upfront payments. Regretfully, you may discover that the service is unavailable when you get there. Always make reservations via reputable travel agencies or official government websites to avoid this. Verify the security of the website by looking for "https://" at the start of the URL.

3. Phishing scams Popular systems used for bookings or registrations may be the target of cybercriminals. To deceive you into disclosing personal information, they frequently send phony emails or messages that look like they are from reliable sources. Use official complaint channels or local authorities to report any questionable accounts or websites you come across.

4. Public Wi-Fi risks Unsecured public Wi-Fi networks can be exploited by scammers to obtain personal data. This includes surveillance systems that, if improperly secured, might be susceptible. Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) or your mobile data for safer surfing, and stay away from public Wi-Fi while connecting into personal accounts or conducting financial transactions. 5. Use the official applications to stay informed. Download the Maha Kumbh Police App to be informed about any developments on safety precautions and frauds. To help you stay safe throughout the event, stay informed by looking for trusted news and notifications. You may enjoy the Mahakumbh while avoiding frauds if you remain alert and heed these guidelines.

