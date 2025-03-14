Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but said that while he supports the idea in principle, “there are nuances” and “serious questions” about its implementation.

Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 2:09 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but said that while he supports the idea in principle, “there are nuances” and “serious questions” about its implementation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Putin expressed gratitude towards US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other world leaders for their involvement in efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

“First of all, I would like to start with words of gratitude to the president of the United States, Mr. Trump, for paying so much attention to the Ukraine settlement. All of us have lots on our plates, but many state leaders, the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, the president of Brazil, and the South African Republic devote a lot of time to this issue. We are thankful to them because it’s all for the noble cause of stopping hostilities and preventing human casualties,” Putin said.

The statement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading to devastating human and economic losses.

Modi’s Stand on the Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Trump at the White House last month, made it clear that India is not neutral in the war. "India is not neutral. India is siding with peace. I have already said to President Putin that this is not the era of war. I support the efforts taken by President Trump,” PM Modi had said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi has held discussions with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, advocating for a peaceful resolution.

Trump Calls Putin’s Response ‘Promising But Not Complete’

Following Putin’s remarks, Trump said the Russian president’s response was “promising” but not fully satisfactory.

“He put out a very promising statement, but it wasn’t complete,” Trump told reporters at the White House while meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The United States has urged Russia to agree to the ceasefire proposal without preconditions. Ukraine, after initial hesitation, accepted the US-backed 30-day ceasefire plan during talks in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. The decision reportedly came after intense discussions, including a direct meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House on February 28.

With millions displaced, entire cities reduced to rubble, and ongoing hostilities continuing to claim lives, the ceasefire proposal is being seen as a crucial step towards de-escalation. However, with Putin signaling concerns and conditions, the road to a lasting peace remains uncertain.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

Justin Trudeau bids farewell as PM, vows to stay 'unapologetically Canadian' in last message (WATCH) snt

Justin Trudeau bids farewell as PM, vows to stay 'unapologetically Canadian' in last message (WATCH)

WATCH: Strongest earthquake in 40 years jolts Italy's Naples, videos viral ddr

WATCH: Strongest earthquake in 40 years jolts Italy's Naples, videos viral

Trump's 200% tariff threat puts EU champagne and whiskey on the rocks ddr

Trump's 200% tariff threat puts EU champagne and whiskey on the rocks

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency ddr

Behind China's defence budget: Ambition constrained by corruption and inefficiency

Recent Stories

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

The Stocktwits Cashtag Awards Presented By eToro

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

US: Judge orders federal agencies to "immediately" reinstate fired probationary employees

Justin Trudeau bids farewell as PM, vows to stay 'unapologetically Canadian' in last message (WATCH) snt

Justin Trudeau bids farewell as PM, vows to stay 'unapologetically Canadian' in last message (WATCH)

D-Wave Stock Surges On Upbeat Guidance, Mixed Q4 Results: Retail Optimism Abounds

D-Wave Stock Surges On Upbeat Guidance, Mixed Q4 Results: Retail Optimism Abounds

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon