Putin thanks Trump, PM Modi for efforts on Ukraine ceasefire, but says 'serious questions' remain (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday acknowledged Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but said that while he supports the idea in principle, “there are nuances” and “serious questions” about its implementation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Putin expressed gratitude towards US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other world leaders for their involvement in efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.

“First of all, I would like to start with words of gratitude to the president of the United States, Mr. Trump, for paying so much attention to the Ukraine settlement. All of us have lots on our plates, but many state leaders, the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, the president of Brazil, and the South African Republic devote a lot of time to this issue. We are thankful to them because it’s all for the noble cause of stopping hostilities and preventing human casualties,” Putin said.

The statement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading to devastating human and economic losses.

Modi’s Stand on the Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Trump at the White House last month, made it clear that India is not neutral in the war. "India is not neutral. India is siding with peace. I have already said to President Putin that this is not the era of war. I support the efforts taken by President Trump,” PM Modi had said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi has held discussions with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, advocating for a peaceful resolution.

Trump Calls Putin’s Response ‘Promising But Not Complete’

Following Putin’s remarks, Trump said the Russian president’s response was “promising” but not fully satisfactory.

“He put out a very promising statement, but it wasn’t complete,” Trump told reporters at the White House while meeting with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The United States has urged Russia to agree to the ceasefire proposal without preconditions. Ukraine, after initial hesitation, accepted the US-backed 30-day ceasefire plan during talks in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. The decision reportedly came after intense discussions, including a direct meeting between Trump and Zelensky at the White House on February 28.

With millions displaced, entire cities reduced to rubble, and ongoing hostilities continuing to claim lives, the ceasefire proposal is being seen as a crucial step towards de-escalation. However, with Putin signaling concerns and conditions, the road to a lasting peace remains uncertain.

Latest Videos