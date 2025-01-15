Amazon sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price SLASHED by Rs 80,000 | Check deal NOW!

Unbelievable deal! Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB+256GB) for just Rs 69,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.  Features a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and stunning display. Don't miss out!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 5:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

Samsung has once again lowered the cost of the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, one of its top smartphones. You can purchase it for only Rs 69,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently priced Rs 80,000 cheaper than Rs 1,49,999, which was its initial pricing. This top smartphone has 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an amazing 200MP camera. In addition to all of this, this gadget has AI capabilities.

article_image2

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: SALE DETAILS

When the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was first released, it cost Rs 1,49,999 and came with 12GB of RAM and three different storage capacities: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The cheapest model, which has 256GB of storage, costs Rs 71,999 at the moment. Customers may also take advantage of a freely available Rs 2,000 Amazon discount voucher. All of these factors together will result in an effective pricing of Rs 69,999 for the smartphone. Moreover, Amazon is lowering the effective price by up to Rs 22,800 by giving a reward for trading in an older gadget.
 

article_image3

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: What can you expect?

A bright 6.81-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen with a crisp resolution of up to 3088 x 1440 pixels is featured on this smartphone. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for easy access and an LTPO 120Hz refresh rate for fluid images. Its key component is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for comprehensive file management.

With its quad-camera setup, which includes a strong 200MP main lens with optical image stabilization (OIS), the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a photographic powerhouse. This is supported by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and an additional 10MP telephoto lens providing a variety of shooting options. A 12MP camera on the front guarantees sharp video calls and selfies.

