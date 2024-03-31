Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    OnePlus Nord CE 4 India price details leaked ahead of April 1 launch

    A known tipster claims that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will launch in India on April 1 with a starting price of Rs 24,999. There will also be 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, which is tipped to cost Rs 26,999. Here is everything to know.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will make its debut in India on April 1 and the price details of the upcoming OnePlus 5G phone have leaked online.  The OnePlus Nord CE 4's India pricing was allegedly leaked to tipster Abhishek Yadav only a few days prior to the launch event. The device's complete specifications were published online earlier today, and now the precise cost has been revealed. 

    According to the report, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 would retail for a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India. Moreover, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage are anticipated to cost Rs 26,999. These aren't the official costs, but if the leak is accurate, the corporation will likely be charging less for it than it did for the previous model.

    To recall, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.The price of the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was Rs 28,999. However, bear in mind that the prices shown above for the Nord CE 4 are not yet official; we will need to wait a few days to receive further information on the cost.

    Also Read | OpenAI, Microsoft join to build ‘Stargate’: Supercomputer worth $100 billion

    So far, sources indicate that the next OnePlus Nord CE 4 will have a larger battery and a speedier processor (along with charging capability) than the Nord CE 3. The new version is believed to have about the same display as the previous generation, with minor modifications to the camera section.

    The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%. The business has also disclosed that its forthcoming 5G phone would have the newest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU.

    The gadget will include 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be expanded by up to another 8GB via virtual RAM. According to the firm, it offers 100W SUPERVOOC rapid charging, which charges the smartphone from 1% to 100% in 29 minutes. The remaining information are kept under wraps.

    Also Read | Microsoft to remove THIS 30-year-old software from Windows; here's how you will be affected

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2024, 5:46 PM IST
