Teladoc’s New Amazon Tie-Up Sparks Retail Sentiment Surge Even As Stock Swings Wildly

Following the ouster of CEO Jason Gorevic last year, the telehealth company has been trying to chart a recovery path.

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. surged as much as 3% on Tuesday morning, peaking at levels last seen a week ago before trimming some gains later in the day. 

The rise followed an announcement of a new collaboration with Amazon.com, aimed at expanding access to Teladoc’s programs, including those for diabetes, hypertension, pre-diabetes, and weight management, through Amazon’s Health Benefits Connector. 

No further details about the collaboration’s terms were provided.

TDOC sentiment and message volume Jan 14.png TDOC sentiment and message volume Jan 14 as of 10:20 am ET | source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment shifted dramatically to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volume hitting its highest levels in the past month. 

Some retail investors expressed optimism, with one speculating that this partnership could pave the way for an acquisition by Amazon, which has been expanding its presence in telehealth services.

Since 2018, Amazon has steadily built out its healthcare offerings, which now include Amazon Care (a hybrid virtual and in-person care service) and One Medical (a telehealth platform providing pay-per-visit care and membership options). 

The new collaboration builds on Teladoc and Amazon’s partnership that began in 2022 to provide virtual care through Alexa devices.

Teladoc, which experienced rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, has struggled to maintain that momentum in the face of rising competition and poor financial performance. 

Following the ouster of CEO Jason Gorevic last year, the company has been trying to chart a recovery path. 

Despite the recent gains, its stock remains 97% off its all-time high during the pandemic. 

With a current short interest of 13.2%, Teladoc has gained just over 3% so far in 2025.

