In a press conference at the ECL Season 2 Auction, Abhishek Malhan, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, replies to an exclusive question on Digvijay Rathee's recent eviction from Bigg Boss 18. Malhan expresses his belief that Digvijay deserved to stay longer in the competition and discusses how internal voting is unfair on the show. Watch.