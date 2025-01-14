Arsenal fans ask ‘what about no.9?’ as Gunners set to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad

Amid Gabriel Jesus injury setback, Arsenal have reportedly inched closer to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in January transfer window. 

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 12:03 AM IST

Arsenal Football Club has inched closer to signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the ongoing January transfer window. Zubimendi was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last year following his impressive performance in the Euro Cup 2024. However, the 25-year-old rejected the offer and decided to stay at Real Sociedad. 

As per the recent reports, Martin Zubimendi is set to leave Real Sociedad and head to Emirates Stadium in the transfer window. It has been understood that the Spanish international has a release clause of £52.3million in his contract and the Gunners have been keeping an eye on the player for over a year, with the possibility of getting him on the board in the transfer window. 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been a great admirer of Martin Zubimendi ever since his impressive performance in Spain's Euro Cup triumph, defeating England in the final last year. Zubimendia have attracted interests from other European clubs, including Liverpool. However, Arsenal managed to secure the deal that almost brought the midfielder on the board. With Jorginho and Thomas Partey set to leave Emirates Stadium once their contracts expire in June, Arsenal have expedited the process to have Zubemendi’s signature in the transfer window.

Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi came amid the injury setback, with Bukoya Saka and Gabriel Jesus currently on the sidelines. The injuries to Saka and Jesus have dented Arsenal’s chances of dethroning Liverpool to top the Premier League table in order to clinch the prestigious title for the first time in 2004/05. However, the Arsenal fans are curious to know about Gabriel Jesus’s injury and whether the team will replace him with Zubimendi after the ongoing season. 

Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious injury following a collision with Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes in Arsenal’s third round defeat in the FA Cup. As per the recent suggested, the Brazilian has an ACL tear and is expected to be ruled out of the remainder of the season. This is a big blow for the Gunners as the club is already struggling with an injury list in the ongoing season. 

Apart from signing Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal are looking at other options in this transfer window in order to strengthen their attacking depth amid Gabriel Jesus injury scare.  It remains to be seen how Arsenal will look to turn their ongoing season around, with potential signings in the transfer.

Following their FA Cup exit, the Gunners will return to Premier League action when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 15. 

