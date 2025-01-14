Applied Digital Rallies Before Earnings as $5B HPC Financing Steals Spotlight: Retail Skeptical

Applied Digital secured a $5 billion financing deal with Macquarie Asset Management to support its HPC business, including up to $900 million for the 400 MW expansion of its Ellendale HPC Campus.

First Published Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) saw its stock jump more than 17% as markets opened on Tuesday, ahead of its scheduled second-quarter (Q2) earnings release after the bell. 

The stock was the highest trending ticker on Stocktwits Tuesday morning, reflecting heightened interest from retail investors.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $62.41 million for Q2, according to Stocktwits data.

Morover, Applied Digital announced a $5 billion financing deal for its high-performance computing (HPC) division with Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) on Tuesday. 

The funding, secured through its subsidiary APLD HPC Holdings, involves issuing preferred and common equity units. 

The agreement stipulates an investment of $2.25 million for each megawatt (MW) of capacity leased, potentially raising up to $900 million to finance the construction of the Ellendale HPC Campus, a 400 MW project.

apld poll dec 14.jpg Stocktwits Poll Asking Retail Investors About Applied Digital's Most Impactful Announcement In Recent Days. | Source: Stocktwits

According to a Stocktwits poll, the company’s hyperscaler lease at the Ellendale facility was deemed the most impactful recent development, earning 40% of votes, followed by strategic investments from Nvidia and others at 36%.

Screenshot 2025-01-14 090813.png Applied Digital Corp. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.14 as of 9:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, overall retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Applied Digital climbed to ‘bullish’ territory from ‘bearish’ a day ago. Chatter also saw a significant uptick hitting ‘extremely high’ (82/100) levels, from ‘low’ levels, a day ago – the second-highest levels seen in the past year. 

Some investors on the platform expect more upside after the bell once the company has announced its second-quarter earnings. 

However, skepticism persists among others. Critics on Stocktwits noted the timing of the funding announcement, just a day before earnings, suggesting it could be an attempt to offset the impact of a potential earnings miss.

Applied Digital's stock has delivered strong returns, gaining 65% over the past year and 16% in January alone.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Arm Holdings Stock Rises Pre-Market On Talk Of 300% Royalty Hike, In-House Chip Plans: Retail’s Not Fully Sold

 

