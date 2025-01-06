iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

The iPhone SE 4, successor to the iPhone SE 3, is rumored to launch early next year with significant upgrades including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and Apple's A18 chip. However, leaks suggest a potential price increase, raising concerns about its affordability, especially in India.

As a successor to the iPhone SE (2022), often referred to as the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to launch early in the upcoming year. Although Apple has not formally announced that it will release the forthcoming iPhone SE, recent leaks have revealed specifics about the device's features. Furthermore, a South Korean leak raises the possibility that the iPhone SE 4's pricing would increase.

A blog article from South Korea states that the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to cost little over KRW 8,00,000, or around Rs 46,000. The phone is expected to cost less than $500 (around 43,000) worldwide. Its pricing was previously rumored to be between $499 (about Rs 43,000) and $549 (about Rs 47,000). Compared to the iPhone SE 3's initial price of $429, or Rs 43,900, in India, this is a significant increase. But only a few months later, the SE 3's pricing in India increased to Rs 49,900.

Rumor has stated that the iPhone SE 4 will abandon the outdated appearance of its predecessor by taking inspiration from the iPhone 14. This entails a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a notch, and the inclusion of Face ID for device unlocking. If accurate, it would be a significant improvement over the iPhone SE 3's 4.7-inch LCD screen and Touch ID. Apple's A18 chip, which drives the iPhone 16 models, is anticipated to power the phone's internal components. The iPhone SE 4 may potentially come with 8GB of RAM, which would be a significant upgrade over the previous model.

Powered by Apple's first in-house 5G modem, the iPhone SE 4's rumored 5G connection is one of its most notable features. Apple has up until now depended on Qualcomm for its modems, but with this shift, the iPhone SE 4 would be the first phone to employ Apple's own 5G technology. But there's a chance that this innovation will cost more.

The primary concern for Indian consumers is whether the iPhone SE 4 will continue to cost less than Rs 50,000. It may be difficult for Apple to keep the price low given its enhanced features, which include a 48-megapixel camera, 6.1-inch OLED display, and a USB-C connector for charging.

The phone may still be appealing to people searching for an inexpensive iPhone with contemporary features if the starting price is Rs 49,900, which is comparable to the SE 3's updated pricing.

