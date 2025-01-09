Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Oppo will be unveiling its latest Reno series in India today, January 9, 2025. The Indian version is anticipated to be comparable to the Chinese version, even though this series has already been introduced in China. The Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro are the two models in the series. The battery and camera specifications are the main distinction between these two versions. The vanilla model has a 5600mAh battery, whereas the Pro model has a 5800mAh battery. Let's examine how to stay up to speed on the launch updates before delving into the specifications.

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch: When and where to watch event LIVE?

The event will be aired live on the company's official YouTube page and is scheduled for today, January 9, 2025, at 5 p.m. One may follow Oppo India on social media to stay up to date on launch developments. Beginning today, the Oppo Reno 13 series will also be offered for pre-order. However, the launch ceremony will be when the specifics of the transaction are disclosed.

Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro launch: What to expect?

Oppo has already revealed a number of important facts regarding its next smartphones ahead of the launch event. For instance, like the Oppo Reno 12 series from the previous year, the Oppo Reno 13 series 5G will continue to emphasize AI. AI-driven features like AI Livephoto, AI Summary, Polish, and more will be available in the Reno 13 series. For increased robustness and style, the Reno 13 series 5G will include a sculpted one-piece back glass panel, an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. These components are emphasized as being essential to attaining high-end design and construction excellence.

Oppo has also stated that the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor would power these smartphones, making them the first in India. The phones are rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for durability, which means they are resistant to water and dust and may even be used for underwater photography (up to 10 meters in freshwater).

According to Oppo teasers, the Reno 13 series would have a flat display and a triple camera configuration. With two vertically aligned cameras and a third lens arranged in a triangle, the camera module design has been modified from the Reno 12 series. It also features an LED flash that can be used as a ring light, matching contemporary trends.

Latest Videos