Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OpenAI, Microsoft join to build ‘Stargate’: Supercomputer worth $100 billion

    Microsoft and OpenAI plan a $100 billion data centre project for the "Stargate" AI supercomputer, aiming to revolutionize AI processing. The venture involves six installations, with "Stargate" as the flagship. Executives from both companies are deeply involved, emphasizing its importance in AI advancement. The collaboration signifies a milestone in AI technology.

    OpenAI, Microsoft join to build 'Stargate': Supercomputer worth $100 billion vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    Tech giants Microsoft and OpenAI have announced plans for a groundbreaking $100 billion data centre project. This ambitious endeavour aims to house the revolutionary "Stargate" artificial intelligence supercomputer, slated for launch in 2028.

    According to reports from The Information, the project will see Microsoft and OpenAI pooling their resources to construct a state-of-the-art supercomputer capable of handling the increasingly complex demands of generative artificial intelligence technology. The "Stargate" supercomputer is envisioned to utilize millions of specialized server chips, heralding a new era in AI processing power.

    Elon Musk ready to drop lawsuit against Sam Altman if he changes OpenAI's name to THIS

    While neither Microsoft nor OpenAI have officially commented on the reports, sources close to the project suggest that Microsoft will likely take on the role of financier for the venture. The collaboration between the two companies extends to a total of six proposed supercomputer and data center installations, with "Stargate" positioned as the flagship project.

    The plan outlines a phased approach, with "Stargate" representing the fifth and final phase. It is expected to be the centerpiece of a series of supercomputer installations slated for completion over the next six years. If all goes according to plan, "Stargate" could be operational as soon as 2028, driving advancements in artificial intelligence fueled by Microsoft and OpenAI's joint expertise.

    ChatGPT generates 'meaningless words' for over 16 hours, developer calls it 'haunted'

    Executives from both companies have reportedly been deeply involved in the project's development, emphasizing the pivotal role the data center will play in powering OpenAI's cutting-edge artificial intelligence initiatives. While specifics regarding the project remain undisclosed, Microsoft has affirmed its commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI infrastructure. Frank Shaw, a spokesperson for Microsoft, highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to pioneer innovations in AI capability.

    The collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI marks a significant milestone in the advancement of artificial intelligence technology. With the promise of the "Stargate" supercomputer on the horizon, the tech industry eagerly anticipates the transformative impact this partnership will have on AI research and development.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    Govt issues advisory amid rising fraudulent calls warning of mobile number discontinuation

    Microsoft to remove THIS 30-year-old software from Windows; here's how you will be affected gcw

    Microsoft to remove THIS 30-year-old software from Windows; here's how you will be affected

    Elon Musk X is testing adult content communities feature for users? gcw

    Elon Musk’s X is testing ‘Adult Content’ communities feature for users?

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says 'No force can stop China's technology' avv

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says ‘No force can stop China's technology’

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally reaching out to experts from rival companies to join AI ventures: Report gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally reaching out to experts from rival companies to join AI ventures: Report

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest amidst heavy security in Ghazipur AJR

    Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest amidst heavy security in Ghazipur

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-647 March 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-647 March 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot summoned by ED in liquor policy case AJR

    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot summoned by ED in liquor policy case

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster RKK

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How Chikkamagaluru's Muzammil Shareef's SIM card helped identify suspects vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: How Chikkamagaluru's Muzammil Shareef's SIM card helped identify suspects

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon