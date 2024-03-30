OpenAI, Microsoft join to build ‘Stargate’: Supercomputer worth $100 billion

Microsoft and OpenAI plan a $100 billion data centre project for the "Stargate" AI supercomputer, aiming to revolutionize AI processing. The venture involves six installations, with "Stargate" as the flagship. Executives from both companies are deeply involved, emphasizing its importance in AI advancement. The collaboration signifies a milestone in AI technology.

Tech giants Microsoft and OpenAI have announced plans for a groundbreaking $100 billion data centre project. This ambitious endeavour aims to house the revolutionary "Stargate" artificial intelligence supercomputer, slated for launch in 2028.

According to reports from The Information, the project will see Microsoft and OpenAI pooling their resources to construct a state-of-the-art supercomputer capable of handling the increasingly complex demands of generative artificial intelligence technology. The "Stargate" supercomputer is envisioned to utilize millions of specialized server chips, heralding a new era in AI processing power.



While neither Microsoft nor OpenAI have officially commented on the reports, sources close to the project suggest that Microsoft will likely take on the role of financier for the venture. The collaboration between the two companies extends to a total of six proposed supercomputer and data center installations, with "Stargate" positioned as the flagship project.

The plan outlines a phased approach, with "Stargate" representing the fifth and final phase. It is expected to be the centerpiece of a series of supercomputer installations slated for completion over the next six years. If all goes according to plan, "Stargate" could be operational as soon as 2028, driving advancements in artificial intelligence fueled by Microsoft and OpenAI's joint expertise.



Executives from both companies have reportedly been deeply involved in the project's development, emphasizing the pivotal role the data center will play in powering OpenAI's cutting-edge artificial intelligence initiatives. While specifics regarding the project remain undisclosed, Microsoft has affirmed its commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI infrastructure. Frank Shaw, a spokesperson for Microsoft, highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to pioneer innovations in AI capability.

The collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI marks a significant milestone in the advancement of artificial intelligence technology. With the promise of the "Stargate" supercomputer on the horizon, the tech industry eagerly anticipates the transformative impact this partnership will have on AI research and development.