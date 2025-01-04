Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 | From colours to camera, battery; here's what we know

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series, including the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G, is launching in India on January 9th. Both phones boast enhanced features compared to their Chinese counterparts, including improved camera technology, powerful processors, and extended battery life with fast charging capabilities.

Oppo Reno 13 5G series launch on January 9 from colours to camera battery here is what we know gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

The highly awaited Reno 13 5G series from Oppo will debut in India on January 9 at 5:00 PM IST, the company has informed. The series will include the Oppo Reno 13 5G and the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G, both of which are anticipated to launch shortly in a few international countries. The company's main sites, including as Flipkart and Oppo India's online shop, will webcast the launch event.

A number of improvements are anticipated in the Indian versions of the Reno 13 5G series, which debuted in China in November 2024. The phones will be available in different colors. The Oppo Reno 13 will be available in Ivory White and Luminous Blue, while the Reno 13 Pro will be available in Mist Lavender and Graphite Grey.

It is anticipated that the Oppo Reno 13 5G would include 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is anticipated that the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G would include 12GB of RAM in addition to 256GB and 512GB of storage. The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC will power both versions, while Oppo's SignalBoost X1 chips will be used for improved performance.

Regarding the camera, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is probably going to include a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical and up to 120x digital zoom. Although AI-backed image features will be integrated throughout both phones, the basic Reno 13 5G is anticipated to have a more conventional camera arrangement.

Another advantage is battery life. While the basic Reno 13 5G may feature a 5,600mAh battery with comparable charging capabilities, the Reno 13 Pro 5G is said to have a 5,800mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC cable charging, guaranteeing quick power-ups. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Oppo smartphone series would offer IP68 and IP69 classifications for water and dust protection.

