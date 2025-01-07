Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date announced: What to expect from January 2025 event?

Samsung has announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California. The much anticipated Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to be unveiled during the event, which is being described as a significant breakthrough in mobile AI. Many people are speculating about what new features and improvements Samsung may include in its newest flagship products as a result of this news.

Date and time of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

The event will be aired live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's official YouTube channel in India on January 22, 2025, starting at 11.30 PM. The Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass, which costs Rs 1,999 and offers perks worth Rs 5,000 as an e-Store certificate for buying the next generation of Galaxy phones, allows customers to reserve a seat in advance. Additionally, they are instantly entered into a raffle with prizes worth Rs 50,000 when they make a reservation. The event is anticipated to reveal the next Samsung S25 series, albeit Samsung has only provided a few specifics. Samsung refers to it as a genuine AI buddy.

What can you expect from Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung has shown off four phones in the teaser. Additionally, according to the rumors, the corporation will offer a fourth model this year that is unlike its typical lineup. The Samsung S25 Slim may be included this year along with the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. It is anticipated that the Slim model will compete with the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to come in September 2025.Due to a lot of leaks and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has already created a lot of hype before its official release. Given that the foreign version (SM-S931B) was just featured on Geekbench, it is expected that the flagship range would offer a significant performance boost. According to reports, it will have 12GB of RAM and run Android 15.

