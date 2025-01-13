Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body?

The Oppo Find N5 is rumored to be the thinnest foldable phone, launching in February 2025. Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite, a periscope camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. Learn more!

Oppo Find N5, likely to be slimmest foldable phone, to launch in February with titanium body? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 9:45 AM IST

The Oppo Find N5 has been generating buzz recently, with rumours hinting at its potential features and launch timeline. The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be a book-style foldable smartphone and the replacement for the Find N3, which made its debut in October 2023. Although Oppo has not yet provided confirmation, a new leak has supported some of the earlier rumors, such as the idea that the Oppo Find N5 would be the thinnest foldable handset when it is released.

Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu claims that the Oppo Find N5 will go on sale in China in February of next year. Due to a lack of competition from other companies until July, the gadget, purportedly nicknamed "Haiyan," may monopolize the foldable market for over six months.

Rumor has claimed that the phone will enable satellite connection and include a triple back camera configuration with a periscope lens under the Hasselblad brand. Additionally, it is said to include a huge 6,000mAh battery, wireless charging features, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

The tipster predicts that the Oppo Find N5 would have a thinner profile than the 11.7mm Oppo Find N3, which was its predecessor. Additionally, a "new industrial design" that prioritizes durability is reportedly part of the device's introduction. The foldable phone is also said to have an IPX8 rating, which provides splash protection.

Tipster Digital Chat Station asserted in a different post that the Oppo Find N5 may have a titanium construction and be the "thinnest" foldable smartphone in the world. According to a previous leak, the gadget could be able to reach a record-breaking 9.xmm thinness. In the days ahead, further information on the phone's size should become available.

