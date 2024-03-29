Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Microsoft to remove THIS 30-year-old software from Windows; here's how you will be affected

    Microsoft to remove WordPad from Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 in 2023, pushing users towards alternatives like Office 365, Google Docs, and an updated Notepad with improved features.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

    Microsoft has declared that WordPad and other outdated Windows programs would be discontinued. But the original support page was vague about which Windows operating system version would be required to uninstall the 30-year-old built-in word processor. Nonetheless, the company's most recent support document has verified that through the document's updating. WordPad will be eliminated from Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025, according to the official page.

    The supported document mentions, “WordPad will be removed from all editions of Windows starting in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025”.

    In case you didn't know, WordPad was initially introduced in 1995 and has been a built-in word processor in every Windows operating system since then. WordPad is no longer pre-installed on the Windows 11 24H2 releases that are accessible in Insider Preview, according to a confirmation from WindowsLatest. The entire files directory does not have a hint of WordPad that suggests the discontinuation of the software.

    WordPad has existed for some time. But it wasn't all that well-liked. Additionally, there was and still is Notepad, the most basic word processor included in the Windows 11 operating system, which is used by users for simple tasks. The Office suite has long been the preferred option for those seeking deeper integration and greater control over text formatting.

    If you're among the minority who still use WordPad, there are plenty of suitable substitutes on the market from both Microsoft and independent developers. With its redesigned interface, support for tabs that let users open numerous tabs at once, and dark mode, for example, the Notepad has been improved and is now more powerful than before. Other than that, Office 365 and the online edition of Office are free. Users might also find Google Docs to be a nice option, as it accepts Word files.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
