Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday officially confirmed that Hamas's Gaza leader, Mohammed Sinwar, has been eliminated in a recent Israeli airstrike, though Hamas has yet to confirm his death.

Earlier, speaking during a heated debate in the Knesset, Netanyahu defended his government's handling of the Gaza war and revealed that a recent strike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month was aimed at eliminating Sinwar.

‘We have likely eliminated Mohammed Sinwar,’ Netanyahu earlier told parliament, referring to the Hamas commander believed to have succeeded his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in October 2024 after the latter was killed in a previous Israeli operation.

About Mohammad Sinwar

Mohammad Sinwar emerged as a key Hamas commander in southern Gaza following the death of his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in October 2024. Yahya, widely believed to be the architect of the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, was a central figure in the group’s leadership until he was killed by Israeli forces—a moment that marked a pivotal shift in Israel’s war strategy aimed at dismantling Hamas.

Mohammad, already a senior member of Hamas’s military wing, quickly moved up the ranks after his brother’s death. Known for his battlefield experience and operational control, he became one of the group’s top leaders and a significant barrier to ceasefire efforts and hostage negotiations. His growing influence made him a prime target in Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

No confirmation from Hamas

Despite the Israeli Prime Minister's statement, there has been no confirmation from Hamas regarding Sinwar’s fate. The group has traditionally delayed confirming the deaths of its top leaders, sometimes for strategic or operational reasons.

Strike linked to hospital bombing

The airstrike reportedly took place earlier this month and involved targeting a location near or inside a hospital in southern Gaza. Israeli military sources had previously said that senior Hamas operatives were using medical facilities to shield themselves, a claim that has sparked international criticism and renewed scrutiny from human rights groups.

Political heat in the Knesset

Netanyahu’s statement came amid an intense debate in the Knesset, where opposition leaders have been pressing him over the ongoing war’s humanitarian toll and lack of a clear exit strategy. In response, Netanyahu highlighted what he called “major operational achievements” in degrading Hamas’s leadership structure.

“Our mission is not just to weaken Hamas, but to dismantle it,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that Israel will continue its operations in Gaza until its security goals are met.

Regional fallout

The killing of Mohammed Sinwar is set to mark another significant blow to Hamas’s leadership in Gaza, further intensifying the months-long conflict that began after the October 2023 Hamas-led assault on Israeli territory.

However, analysts warn that the war’s continued escalation has left Gaza’s civilian population in dire conditions and could complicate efforts to negotiate a long-term ceasefire or hostage release.