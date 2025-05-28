The Realme GT 7 and OnePlus 13R are vying for dominance in the mid-premium smartphone segment. This comparison analyzes their design, display, processor, camera, battery, and price to determine which device offers the best value.

The rivalry in the mid-premium smartphone market has increased when Realme launched the Realme GT 7, the newest model in its GT family, in India. It is positioned squarely against the OnePlus 13R at launch. Both gadgets offer flagship-level performance without going over budget, but how do they compare? Here is a comparison of the gadgets based on their listed costs and specifications.

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Design and display

Although they differ greatly, both smartphones have large 6.78-inch AMOLED screens. The Realme GT 7 has an IP69 rating for exceptional water and dust protection, Armour Shell Glass, and a maximum brightness of 6,000 nits. This is a significant advantage, especially in terms of durability.

A ProXDR AMOLED screen with LTPO 4.1 technology and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits is available on the OnePlus 13R. Although it lacks the GT 7's greater IP certification, its quad-curved shape and Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front and back give it a more upscale feel.

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Processor

The Realme GT 7's internal components include the Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU and the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which has demonstrated superior performance, is the choice of OnePlus.

Both phones include UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Three years of OS upgrades and four years of security fixes are promised for the GT 7, which runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R will receive six years of security upgrades and four years of OS updates.

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

Triple rear camera sets with high-resolution sensors are included with both devices. The GT 7 has an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS. It has a 32MP front camera for selfies.

In contrast, the OnePlus 13R has an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 2x telephoto lens. A 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera is located on the front. Realme has an advantage in selfie resolution since the front camera can only capture 1080p at 30 frames per second, while the back system can capture 4K video at 60 frames per second.

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Battery

With a huge 7,000mAh battery and 120W wired charging, Realme leads the field once more. Although not nearly as aggressive, the OnePlus 13R's smaller 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging is still decent.

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Price

Starting at Rs 39,999 for the basic 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the Realme GT 7 udercuts its competition somewhat. Higher models include Rs 42,999 (12GB/256GB) and Rs 46,999 (12GB/512GB). Pre-orders are currently open, and the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon, Realme's website, and at offline shops starting May 30. Buyers who pre-book will also get a year of free screen damage protection.

The OnePlus 13R starts at Rs 42,999 for the 12GB/256GB edition and Rs 47,999 for the 16GB/512GB version.