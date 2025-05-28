Realme GT 7 launched in India: 5 reasons to buy this latest smartphone
The Realme GT 7, a more budget-friendly version of the GT 7 Pro, has launched in India at the same price as GT 6. It boasts a powerful Dimensity 9400e processor, massive 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and impressive camera capabilities.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
A more affordable variant of the flagship Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone, the Realme GT 7 has been released in India. The new version is being sold by Realme at the same price as the Realme GT 6 without any price increases.
In India, the base variant of the Realme GT 7 with 256GB of storage costs Rs 39,999. During the launch, customers who hold HDFC, SBI, or ICICI bank cards will be able to purchase the new Realme phone for an effective price of Rs 34,999.
Here are the Realme GT 7's main features and specifications.
Processor
A 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage power the new Realme phone. One might anticipate performance comparable to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC thanks to this potent processor. According to the manufacturer, the new Realme GT 7 has the biggest 7700mm single-unit vapour chamber in the industry for effective heat dissipation.
Battery
One of the Realme GT 7's primary features is its 7,000mAh battery. It supports 120W fast charging, and the firm includes the fast charger in the retail package. Realme says that this charger can charge a battery from 1% to 50% in 14 minutes. It claims to charge the device from 1% to 100% in 40 minutes. According to the business, a single charge would allow for up to 20 hours of YouTube sessions and 6.3 hours of PUBG gameplay.
Display
Its pricing range even includes a solid panel. The enormous 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and has a refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. For optimal screen visibility in sunshine, the display is said to provide 1600 nits of HMB brightness and 6,000 nits of peak brightness.
Camera
It features a 50-megapixel triple camera arrangement on the rear. The camera can record 8K footage at 30fps and 4K at up to 120fps. Dolby Vision is also supported, although only at 4K and 1080p resolutions with a maximum frame rate of 60fps. There is a specific AI Night Vision Mode for low-light environments. Other AI-powered features include AI Glare Removal, which reduces reflections in photographs, and the AI Landscape+ option, which enhances clarity and detail.
Other features
The phone also includes a 4K underwater video recording mode, which the firm claims can produce Ultra HD video quality even in submerged settings.