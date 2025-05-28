Image Credit : Realme website

A more affordable variant of the flagship Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone, the Realme GT 7 has been released in India. The new version is being sold by Realme at the same price as the Realme GT 6 without any price increases.

In India, the base variant of the Realme GT 7 with 256GB of storage costs Rs 39,999. During the launch, customers who hold HDFC, SBI, or ICICI bank cards will be able to purchase the new Realme phone for an effective price of Rs 34,999.

Here are the Realme GT 7's main features and specifications.