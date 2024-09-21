WhatsApp security: 8 ways your account could be HACKED!

Despite WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, your account can still be hacked. Common mistakes include sharing your OTP, using weak PINs, and clicking on suspicious links.

WhatsApp is an essential tool for our everyday communication, noted for its speed and ease. One of WhatsApp's most notable features is end-to-end encryption, which ensures that only you and the person you're chatting with can read or view the text. This encryption is intended to make your conversations, photographs, and videos secure and hidden from unwanted access. WhatsApp repeatedly informs consumers about the security of their data. Despite these high security precautions, some people still get their accounts hacked.

1. Sharing OTP; One of the most common blunders is disclosing your One-Time Password (OTP) or WhatsApp verification code to strangers. Hackers can quickly get access to your account if they obtain this code, particularly through phishing or social engineering techniques.



2. Weak two-step verification PIN: Using a basic or easily guessed PIN for two-step verification might expose your account. Hackers can use weak PINs to get around this security feature and obtain access to your account.



3. Clicking on dubious links: A lot of people become targets of phishing scams by clicking on dubious or unfamiliar links they get through emails or texts. These URLs have the potential to infect your device with malware or fool you into divulging personal data, which might result in account hacking.



4. Going unprotected when using public Wi-Fi: If you use unprotected public Wi-Fi networks to use WhatsApp, you run the risk of having hackers access your data. Because public networks are more susceptible to intrusions, hackers may be able to intercept your communications and access your account.





5. Not updating apps: App upgrades should be ignored since doing so exposes you to security flaws in the WhatsApp app. Ignoring updates might endanger your account since they frequently contain fixes for security holes that are known to exist. 6. Leaving devices unsecured: Failure to set a strong password, PIN, or biometric lock on your phone allows someone to physically access your WhatsApp account. This is especially dangerous in crowded spaces or if your phone is misplaced or stolen.

7. Impersonation scams: Hackers sometimes mimic friends or trusted contacts before requesting personal information or verification credentials. Falling for these frauds might result in account breach. 8. Reusing passwords across platforms: Using the same password for many accounts leaves you open to credential stuffing attacks. If one account is hacked, hackers can use the same password to get access to your WhatsApp account.

