Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built-in camera? Here's what we know

    The patent was filed a few years ago, which has piqued the interest of many who believe that this year's Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first to have the function. However, patent filings are often done so that no one else can subsequently claim a patent for the technique.

    Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built in camera Here s what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Apple Watch is the world's most popular smartwatch, with millions sold each year. However, the corporation is not content to rest on its laurels, and according to a recent claim, Apple may soon add a camera to its famous Watch. According to a patent submitted by the Cupertino-based company, the Apple Watch might include a built-in camera integrated within the digital crown.

    The patent was filed a few years ago, which has piqued the interest of many who believe that this year's Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first to have the function. However, patent filings are often done so that no one else can subsequently claim a patent for the technique.

    Also Read | Apple to move some of iPad production out of China? Know all details

    Including a camera on the Apple Watch is an intriguing step, particularly for a business like Apple. Having it on the digital crown increases the component's worth, but we're not clear how the business intends to use having a sensor in that place.

    The patent application highlights the Apple Watch's camera on the right side, which can record the view surrounding it. As a result, you must wear the Apple Watch on your left hand or else the camera will be facing you. Furthermore, Apple will need to modify the WatchOS platform to accommodate the hardware component on the device.

    Also Read | Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

    Apple's petition for this patent does not guarantee that the technology will be available to consumers in the near future.

    Apple Watch Series 8 is scheduled to be introduced later this year, along with the next iPhone 14 series. Before then, we'll get to learn about the new WatchOS features at the WWDC 2022 keynote, which is scheduled for June 6 and will be an online event once again.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watches likely to launch on Sept 13

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Motorola Moto E32s launched in India Here s why it is the most affordable Android phone gcw

    Motorola Moto E32s launched in India: Here's why it is the most affordable Android phone

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022 gcw

    Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

    iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13 unlikely to get performance boost gcw

    iPhone 14 series to get same technology as iPhone 13, unlikely to get performance boost

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it gcw

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it

    iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always On Display feature with iOS 16 gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max could offer Always-On-Display feature with iOS 16

    Recent Stories

    French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna gutted after missing out on doubles final berth-ayh

    French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna 'gutted' after missing out on doubles final berth

    Sheetal Shetty Window Seat launches reviver trailer promo

    Sheetal Shetty’s Window Seat launches reviver trailer promo

    football Kylian Mbappe wants Neymar, Pochettino and 12 others out of PSG Frenchman responds snt

    Mbappe wants Neymar, Pochettino and 12 others out of PSG? Frenchman responds

    World Bicycle Day 2022: PM Modi, Sports Minister urge people to adopt healthy lifestyle - adt

    World Bicycle Day 2022: PM Modi, Sports Minister urge people to adopt healthy lifestyle

    Wedding Gift teaser is out; leaves audience eager to watch the film

    Wedding Gift teaser is out; leaves audience eager to watch the film

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon