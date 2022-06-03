Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have a built-in camera? Here's what we know

The patent was filed a few years ago, which has piqued the interest of many who believe that this year's Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first to have the function. However, patent filings are often done so that no one else can subsequently claim a patent for the technique.

Apple Watch is the world's most popular smartwatch, with millions sold each year. However, the corporation is not content to rest on its laurels, and according to a recent claim, Apple may soon add a camera to its famous Watch. According to a patent submitted by the Cupertino-based company, the Apple Watch might include a built-in camera integrated within the digital crown.

The patent was filed a few years ago, which has piqued the interest of many who believe that this year's Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first to have the function. However, patent filings are often done so that no one else can subsequently claim a patent for the technique.

Also Read | Apple to move some of iPad production out of China? Know all details

Including a camera on the Apple Watch is an intriguing step, particularly for a business like Apple. Having it on the digital crown increases the component's worth, but we're not clear how the business intends to use having a sensor in that place.

The patent application highlights the Apple Watch's camera on the right side, which can record the view surrounding it. As a result, you must wear the Apple Watch on your left hand or else the camera will be facing you. Furthermore, Apple will need to modify the WatchOS platform to accommodate the hardware component on the device.

Also Read | Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

Apple's petition for this patent does not guarantee that the technology will be available to consumers in the near future.

Apple Watch Series 8 is scheduled to be introduced later this year, along with the next iPhone 14 series. Before then, we'll get to learn about the new WatchOS features at the WWDC 2022 keynote, which is scheduled for June 6 and will be an online event once again.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watches likely to launch on Sept 13