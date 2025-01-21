Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know

Apple's first 2025 launch event is almost approaching, and it may finally introduce the company's new, low-cost iPhone SE 4 model. Additionally, a new iPad Air model may be introduced at the event. However, the iPhone SE 4 improvements have garnered the most of attention, and we may have seen the new iPhone SE model for the first time when it launches this year. Recently, the back and side profile of the rumored iPhone SE 4 unit were released online by a trustworthy source, revealing the iPhone SE 4 dummy unit.

The photos were obtained by tipster Sonny Dickson, who recently posted them on X. The iPhone SE 4 fake devices from the tipster are in black and white, as you can see from the pictures, and the gadget features a single camera unit on the back, just as we've been anticipating from the next iteration. With the power button on the right and the volume controls on the left, the unit's side profile reminds you of the first iPhone. The face of the iPhone SE 4 design is the source of the most anticipation, and this article obviously tries to conceal it for the time being.

According to the Bloomberg article, Apple plans to release the iPhone SE 4 in Q1 2025, which might happen in March or April of this year. Customers may anticipate more than one or two updates with the next, incoming iPhone SE model, which is predicted to have a design similar to the iPhone 14.

Apple has hinted that the iPhone SE 4 model would have AI functions, indicating that the A17 Pro or maybe the A18 chipset may power it. The gadget may include a 48MP primary camera, 6GB of RAM, and USB C charging capabilities. Going by these rumours and other details, the iPhone SE 4 launch price could be around $500 and for those in India it could be north of Rs 50,000 in the market.

