Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Price LEAKED ahead of January 22 launch | Check details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, launching on January 22nd, is expected to see a price increase across all models. Leaked prices suggest the base S25 will start at ₹84,999, the S25+ at ₹1,04,999, and the S25 Ultra at ₹1,34,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price leaked ahead of January 22 launch check details gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST. Leaked pricing information indicates that the Galaxy S25 smartphones will cost more than their predecessors, the Galaxy S24 series, which were released in January of last year, as excitement grows. On X (previously Twitter), tech expert Tarun Vats revealed the anticipated price of the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED

According to rumors, the base model of the Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage would cost Rs 84,999, while the 12GB+512GB model may cost Rs 94,999. For comparison, the 8GB+128GB model of the Galaxy S24 retailed for Rs 74,999 when it first came out.

The Galaxy S24+'s initial price of Rs 99,999 may be increased to Rs 1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model of the Galaxy S25+. The price of the 12GB+512GB variant might be Rs 1,14,999.

The 12GB+256GB model of the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to start at Rs 1,34,999. Other options include the premium 16GB+1TB variant (Rs 1,64,999) and the 16GB+512GB model (Rs 1,44,999). In contrast, the base model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra cost Rs 1,29,999 when it was first released.

Currently, Samsung's official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and other retail channels are accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S25 event?

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the three primary variants in the Galaxy S25 series. Every model will get a new look, but the Ultra model will have more noticeable curves. They are anticipated to run One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 22: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 22: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

China clamps down on high-tech resources as India ramps up iPhone production: Report gcw

China clamps down on high-tech resources as India ramps up iPhone production: Report

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours gcw

Realme P3 5G Series: New LEAK reveals expected specs, variants and colours

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details gcw

iPhone SE 4: LEAKED design reveals camera, display details

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25000 check massive discount deal on Amazon gcw

Samsung Galaxy S23 available for under Rs 25,000 | Check MASSIVE discount deal on Amazon

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

Yogi Govt sets up 16 firewood depots for Mahakumbh, launches online booking service

Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats NTI

Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 victory: Performance stats

Anushka Sharma's DIY banana hair mask for dandruff and dryness RBA

Anushka Sharma's DIY banana hair mask for dandruff and dryness

PHOTOS Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women RBA

(PHOTOS) Sonam Kapoor inspired stylish dresses for 35+ women

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality Kala Raju anr

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Kerala Pulse | Sharon Raj Murder Case: How Greeshma's Love Turned 'Poisonous'?

Video Icon
Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Chaleya to Morni, Top 10 Trending Indian Songs on INSTAGRAM for Music Lovers

Video Icon
‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

‘Industry Mein Aisa Kaha Jaata Tha...’: Kangana Ranaut Over Ban on Her Film Emergency in Punjab

Video Icon
Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Biden Reflects on His Legacy in Emotional FAREWELL Video from People's House | WATCH

Video Icon
Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Karanveer Mehra's Hilarious Response to Trolls after Winning Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon