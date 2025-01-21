Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Price LEAKED ahead of January 22 launch | Check details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, launching on January 22nd, is expected to see a price increase across all models. Leaked prices suggest the base S25 will start at ₹84,999, the S25+ at ₹1,04,999, and the S25 Ultra at ₹1,34,999.

Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST. Leaked pricing information indicates that the Galaxy S25 smartphones will cost more than their predecessors, the Galaxy S24 series, which were released in January of last year, as excitement grows. On X (previously Twitter), tech expert Tarun Vats revealed the anticipated price of the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED

According to rumors, the base model of the Galaxy S25 with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage would cost Rs 84,999, while the 12GB+512GB model may cost Rs 94,999. For comparison, the 8GB+128GB model of the Galaxy S24 retailed for Rs 74,999 when it first came out.

The Galaxy S24+'s initial price of Rs 99,999 may be increased to Rs 1,04,999 for the 12GB+256GB model of the Galaxy S25+. The price of the 12GB+512GB variant might be Rs 1,14,999.

The 12GB+256GB model of the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to start at Rs 1,34,999. Other options include the premium 16GB+1TB variant (Rs 1,64,999) and the 16GB+512GB model (Rs 1,44,999). In contrast, the base model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra cost Rs 1,29,999 when it was first released.

Currently, Samsung's official website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and other retail channels are accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S25 event?

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the three primary variants in the Galaxy S25 series. Every model will get a new look, but the Ultra model will have more noticeable curves. They are anticipated to run One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.



Latest Videos