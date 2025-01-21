Samsung Galaxy S25 series to launch on January 22: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 will unveil the Galaxy S25 series, featuring the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, alongside potential glimpses of the XR Glasses, Galaxy Ring 2, and possibly the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

Samsung is gearing up for its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, scheduled for Wednesday, January 22.  The Samsung Galaxy S25 Series will make its debut during the much awaited presentation, which is scheduled to take place in San Jose and promises a number of intriguing developments. Teasers for other cutting-edge gadgets, like as the XR Glasses and Galaxy Ring 2, are also anticipated to enthrall viewers.

When and where to watch the event LIVE?

At 1 pm ET, 10 am PT, 6 pm GMT, and 7 pm CET, the event will be aired live across the world. Indian viewers may tune in at 11:30 p.m. IST. Fans of Samsung may see the livestream on Samsung Newsroom, the company's official website, and its YouTube account. Additionally, you may watch the webcast below:

What can you expect from the launch?

The three models of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series will be the event's main attraction: The Samsung Galaxy S25, The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Every model will have a new look, with the Ultra model having more noticeable curves. They are anticipated to run One UI 7 based on Android 15 and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. 

Under the "Gemini" codename, all three handsets will have bright Dynamic AMOLED screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and integrated Galaxy AI technologies. Larger batteries may possibly be included in the series, however specifics are still unknown. In India, preorders are currently being accepted for a ₹1,999 booking fee.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim and Samsung Galaxy Ring expected?

The Galaxy S25 Slim, one of Samsung's tiniest smartphones, may also be unveiled. The Slim model, which is only 6.4 mm thick, is said to have a 6.7 or 6.8-inch screen. The gadget is anticipated to be on the market by May 2025, even though it won't debut with the main series. A preview of Samsung's next second-generation Galaxy Ring is probably in the works. Improved battery life, sophisticated health sensors, and AI-powered fitness monitoring tools are among the rumored changes.

