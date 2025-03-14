Sweetheart REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rio Raj-Gopika Ramesh's rom-com, worth your time? Read on

Sweetheart Twitter Review: Sweetheart, a Tamil romance-comedy, premiered on March 14, 2025. Yuvan Shankar Raja produced and scored the film, which Swineeth S. Sukumar wrote and directed. 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Sweetheart is a Tamil romantic comedy film that debuted in theatres on March 14, 2025. Swineeth S. Sukumar wrote and directed the film, which is produced by acclaimed musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, who also provided the soundtrack. The film stars Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh in the main roles, with an ensemble cast that includes Renji Panicker, Redin Kingsley, Arunachaleswaran P.A., and Fouziee.
 

article_image2

Sweetheart's advertising drew notice and piqued viewers' interest. Stay tuned for reviews and responses on X 
Rajasekar
#SweetHeart - ⭐️⭐️⭐️, A simple romantic drama that talks about the insecurities and childhood trauma of the protagonist 
@rio_raj, who has delivered a commendable and convincing performance. 
@gopikaramesh_is solid role  gets to exhibit varying range of emotions. The film is all about how Rio himself becoming selfish a bit in his relationship without even knowing it. How Gopika’s true love , the very arrival of a newborn and many other things changes the perspective of Rio. 

The climax ends on a lighter note, which puts a smile on your face as you walk out of the move hall.

On the downside, the film has stretched the pregnancy angle and the operation abort in the first half of the film. Nevertheless, the core emotional angle in the latter half makes you rooted for the film. 

The film is going to be a treat for @thisisysr fans, watch out for the special surprise. His background score is as usual elevates the emotional flavour 👍


article_image3

Sweetheart's Synopsis

Vasu, a talented animator haunted by his past, is forced to confront his commitment concerns when his partner, Manu, announces her pregnancy. As he struggles with his worries and emotions, he embarks on a touching and amusing journey of love, self-discovery, and responsibility.

article_image4

Sweetheart Cast and Crew

Sweetheart stars Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh in key roles, with Renji Panicker, Redin Kingsley, Arunachaleswaran P.A., and Fouziee playing supporting parts. Swineeth S. Sukumar wrote and directed this Tamil love comedy, which was produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja under the YSR Films banner. Yuvan also composed the soundtrack. Balaji Subramanyam handles the film's cinematography, and Tamil Arasan is in charge of the editing. Siva Sankar oversees the art direction, Azar handles the choreography, and Ramkumar coordinates the stunt scenes.

article_image5

YSR Films' creative team comprises Thushy Sivanesan, with Bharath Durairaj serving as associate executive producer. Devakumar is responsible for production management. G.E. Ashok Kumar is in charge of VFX supervision, while Jaison Jose and Daniel Jefferson are responsible for sound mixing. Shrikanth Sundar MPSE and Sukumar Nallagonda MPSE work as sound designers for The Soundaholics. Ranga is the film's colourist, while Yuvaraj is the PRO. Chandru shoots the stills, Yellowtooths does the PR design, and Beatroute handles the creative promotions. Think Music owns the film's audio rights.

