Sweetheart REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rio Raj-Gopika Ramesh's rom-com, worth your time? Read on

Sweetheart is a Tamil romantic comedy film that debuted in theatres on March 14, 2025. Swineeth S. Sukumar wrote and directed the film, which is produced by acclaimed musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, who also provided the soundtrack. The film stars Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh in the main roles, with an ensemble cast that includes Renji Panicker, Redin Kingsley, Arunachaleswaran P.A., and Fouziee.

Sweetheart's advertising drew notice and piqued viewers' interest. Stay tuned for reviews and responses on X

Rajasekar

#SweetHeart - ⭐️⭐️⭐️, A simple romantic drama that talks about the insecurities and childhood trauma of the protagonist

@rio_raj, who has delivered a commendable and convincing performance.

@gopikaramesh_is solid role gets to exhibit varying range of emotions. The film is all about how Rio himself becoming selfish a bit in his relationship without even knowing it. How Gopika’s true love , the very arrival of a newborn and many other things changes the perspective of Rio.

The climax ends on a lighter note, which puts a smile on your face as you walk out of the move hall.

On the downside, the film has stretched the pregnancy angle and the operation abort in the first half of the film. Nevertheless, the core emotional angle in the latter half makes you rooted for the film.

The film is going to be a treat for @thisisysr fans, watch out for the special surprise. His background score is as usual elevates the emotional flavour 👍