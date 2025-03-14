MG Hector to MG Comet: HUGE discounts on MG cars this Holi! A look at offers

Holi Cars Discount Offers: There's an amazing opportunity to buy a new car on Holi. JSW MG Motors is offering huge discounts on 5 of its cars. You can buy a car for up to Rs 5.5 lakh cheaper. Find out how much discount is available on each car...

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

There's an amazing opportunity to buy a new car on Holi. JSW MG Motors is offering huge discounts on 5 of its cars. You can buy a car for up to Rs 5.5 lakh cheaper. Find out how much discount is available on each car.

1. MG Comet EV Discount Price

There is a great chance to buy MG Motors' compact and affordable electric car Comet EV. A great offer is running on this car in March 2025. You can get a big discount of up to Rs 45,000 on buying it.

article_image2

2. MG Astor Discount Price

The features of MG Motors' midsize SUV Astor are amazing. This car has advanced technology. If you buy this car in March 2025 i.e. on Holi, then you can save up to Rs 1.45 lakh. This offer is for a limited time.

article_image3

3. MG ZS EV Discount Price

There is also a huge discount available on MG ZS EV on Holi. You can get a discount of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on this car, which is sold in the market as an MG electric SUV, in March 2025. This offer is available on the 2025 model of the car.

article_image4

4. MG Hector Discount Price

JSW MG Motor India is also offering a great discount offer on its popular SUV Hector. This SUV is known for its stylish look and powerful features. If you buy this car this month, you can save up to Rs 2.20 lakh.

article_image5

5. MG Gloster Discount Price

MG Motor is offering the highest discount on its premium and luxury SUV. You can get a heavy discount of up to Rs 5.50 lakh on buying MG Gloster this month. This offer is only valid till March 2025. So if you are planning to buy a car, then this can be the best opportunity.

