Frill Sleeves Suit: Get Compliments This Eid! Choose 6 Styles

Lifestyle
Instead of simple, you can wear a double-layer sleeve frill suit for the special occasion of Eid. Wear an Anarkali suit with pants.
You can get frill sleeves made with a cotton printed suit. You can get full sleeves as well as half sleeves made.
You can get a fancy design not only in the sleeves but also in the neckline. You will look very beautiful in a printed cotton suit.
You can also get a floral design suit made for Eid and get compliments from your parents. Also, get small frill sleeves made.
You can also get lace frills prepared with the suit. Also, get lace at the bottom of the suit. Wear printed pants with it.
On special occasions of Eid, you can wear a Kurti with jeans instead of just a kurta set.
