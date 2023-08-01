5 things to know before you buy new Moto G14

Moto G14 is equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and a Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speaker setup. The handset comes with with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It is available in Steel Gray, Sky Blue colourways, while new Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colour options will be launched in the coming weeks.

The most recent low-cost G-series smartphone from the firm, the Moto G14, was introduced on Tuesday in India. It comes with a dual speaker system calibrated for Dolby Atmos and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera are included with the device. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 20W TurboPower charging is supported. The Moto G14 is now running Android 13, but the smartphone manufacturer has committed to updating it to Android 14 and offering three years of security upgrades.

Display & processor

The company's My UX optimisations are applied to Android 13 on the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G14. The device has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a pixel density of 405ppi (1,080 x 2,400 pixels). It is driven by a 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC with an Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.

Also Read | Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched; Here's why you should buy it

Camera

The smartphone's 50-megapixel primary camera boasts Quad Pixel technology, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/1.8 aperture. It is located on the back panel. The Moto G14 sports a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture for video calls and selfies.

Additional specs

The 128GB of internal UFS2.2 storage on the Moto G14 may be increased (up to 1TB) through a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Also Read | Budget friendly phone is here! Redmi 12 series launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery & more

Motorola states that the phone features a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging and that a suitable charger is provided in the package. The IP52 grade for splash resistance is given to the Moto G14. It weighs 177g and has dimensions of 161.46 x 73.82 x 7.99mm.

Price and colours

The pricing of the Moto G14 in India is Rs. 9,999 for the only RAM and storage option of 4GB + 128GB. The phone is now offered in Steel Grey and Sky Blue, and the manufacturer claims that additional Butter Cream and Pale Lilac colorways with a vegan leather finish will be made available in India in the upcoming weeks.

Where to buy?

The handset will go on sale in India for the first time on August 8 at 12pm (noon) and customers can purchase it via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and retail stores. Customers who buy the Moto G14 via Flipkart can also avail of a Rs. 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank card transactions.

Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 690 on Flipkart! Know how to grab AMAZING deal