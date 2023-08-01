Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 690 on Flipkart! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

Apple AirPods Pro are the most advanced earbuds in Apple’s portfolio. At the time of launch, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd gen with advanced processing and features was priced at Rs 26,900. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at Rs 24,990 on Flipkart after a Rs 1,610 discount.

Ahead of Apple's speculated September event, Flipkart is presently offering the Apple AirPods Pro at an enormous discount. The iPhone 15 series and new Apple AirPods Pro with a USB-C port and improved health features are both anticipated from Apple to be released next month.

Flipkart, in contrast to other e-commerce sites, enables you to trade in your old smartphone in return for discounts on the majority of electrical devices, not only smartphones. This means that Flipkart will discount your purchase by an extra Rs 24,300 if you are exchanging an outdated smartphone. Apple AirPods Pro are available from Flipkart for about Rs 690 after all promotions and discounts.

The most cutting-edge earphones in Apple's lineup are AirPods Pro. It is the Apple AirPods 'Pro' model, the most well-known TWS earbuds in the world. The little AirPods Pro have a distinctive appearance that makes them easy to recognise. One of the most dependable earbuds on the market, the Apple AirPods Pro are also frequently used by well-known celebrities.

The Apple AirPods Pro include a shorter stem and sweat- and water-resistant silicone tips. Active noise suppression and a transparency option on the earphones enable users to hear and engage with their surroundings.