    Budget friendly phone is here! Redmi 12 series launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery & more

    Redmi 12 series was launched in India today in a 4G and a 5G variant. The smartphones are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 18W wired fast charging support. The handsets run on Android-based MIUI 14 OS out-of-the-box.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    The Redmi 12 series has been released in India, making it one of the most cost-effective 5G phones available there. The Redmi 12 affordable models are available in 4G and 5G versions, allowing more people to purchase an appealing product. Xiaomi is seeking to reorganise its product selection. The Redmi 12 series has an eye-catching design and employs both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipsets. It also has a big capacity battery.

    The 6.79-inch screen on the Redmi 12 4G and 5G variants features Full HD+ quality and a 90Hz refresh rate. As previously mentioned, the 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, while the 4G version relies on the MediaTek Helio G88 CPU. They come with 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The rear panel's combination of glass and plastic lends it a quality appearance that is unusual in this market. It sports an 8MP front camera and 50 dual back cameras.

    Also Read | Realme 11 5G with 108-megapixel rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched

    Both of the phones that enable 18W charging speed come with a 5000mAh battery. The phone sports an IR blaster, an IP53 rating for splash protection, and a weight under 200 grammes. There is support for virtual RAM expansion, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and you get it with the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version out of the box.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 690 on Flipkart! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    The base 4GB + 128GB Redmi 12 4G model costs Rs 9,999, and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,999. The base 4GB + 128GB Redmi 12 5G model costs Rs 11,999, while an 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs 14,499. On August 4, both phones will be available for purchase through various online and offline retailers.

    Also Read | Reliance launches JioBook laptop with 100GB free cloud storage; Check price, specs & other details

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
