Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra in India with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 200MP camera, Galaxy AI features, and fast charging, starting at ₹1,39,999.

Samsung has officially launched its much-awaited Galaxy S26 Ultra in India. This new flagship smartphone was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is hitting the market with a premium design, better durability, and some seriously advanced AI features.

Let's talk about the display. The phone sports a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. It has a sharp 3120 × 1440 pixel resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, with support for 10-bit colour. A cool new feature is the Privacy Display, which stops people from peeking at your screen from angles greater than 30 degrees. For protection, it's got the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2 glass. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. With dimensions of 163.6 × 78.1 × 7.9 mm and a weight of 214 grams, this is Samsung's slimmest Ultra model to date.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra India Launch

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. You can get it with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. On the software front, it runs on One UI 8.5, which is based on Android 16. The camera setup is a huge highlight, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It's a quad-camera system that also includes a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (with 5x optical zoom), a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens (with 3x zoom). The camera supports 8K video recording and HDR10+. For selfies, there's a 12MP front camera that can also record 4K videos. The phone is also loaded with Galaxy AI features like Now Assist, Call Screen, Photo Assist, Creative Studio, and Privacy Alerts to make your experience better.

Now for the price in India. The 12GB + 256GB model costs ₹1,39,999. The 12GB + 512GB version is priced at ₹1,59,999, and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model will set you back ₹1,89,999. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours. You can buy it from Amazon India and the Samsung India online store.