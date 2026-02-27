5 5 Image Credit : Getty

5. The 2FA Shield to Escape from Hackers! (Two-Factor Authentication)

In today's digital world, just a password is not enough for security. With Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), no one can log into your account even if they know your Apple ID password. This is because 2FA sends a unique secret code only to your mobile. To set it up, go to Settings -> Your Name -> Sign-In & Security and activate 'Two-Factor Authentication' right away.