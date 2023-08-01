Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched; Here's why you should buy it
The Redmi Watch 3 Active features a large 1.85-inch LCD display. The watch supports Bluetooth calling. Another key feature includes a 12-day battery life.
Along with the Redmi 12 series, the Redmi Watch 3 Active and Xiaomi Smart TV X series have made their formal debuts in India. The new smartwatch has a rectangular clock and a huge 1.83-inch touchscreen, but it is otherwise similar to the Apple Watch series. An additional important feature is a 12-day battery life.
Although there are some significant differences, the new Redmi Watch 3 Active resembles the Redmi Watch 2 Lite from the previous year. The smartwatch's 1.85-inch LCD screen is a sizable one and has 450 nits of brightness.
Although the frame is mostly made of plastic, a "non-conductive vacuum metallization" covering gives it a more expensive appearance. A 60Hz refresh rate is also available on the panel for a fluid scrolling experience.
Working with both iPhones and Android devices is the Redmi Watch 3 Active. Users must connect to the watch using Bluetooth 5.3 and control it using the Mi Fitness app. Additionally, users of the programme may choose from over 200 watch faces.
Health-related features include a 24/7 heart rate monitor, a step tracker, SpO2, and a stress calculator. The smartwatch also offers menstrual cycle tracking.
the Redmi Watch 3 Active offers Bluetooth calling that can be highly useful in emergencies. The watch even lets users make SOS calls by triple-pressing the side button. Emergency contact can be managed via the app.
Last but not least, Xiaomi guarantees a 12-day battery backup with average usage. A magnetic charging cable is included in the packaging, but no adaptor. It can reach a full charge in 1 hour and 40 minutes and enables rapid charging.
The Redmi Watch 3 Active has a suggested retail price of Rs 2,999, and sales through official Xiaomi outlets will start on August 3.
