Redmi Watch 3 Active with 12-day battery life launched; Here's why you should buy it

Along with the Redmi 12 series, the Redmi Watch 3 Active and Xiaomi Smart TV X series have made their formal debuts in India. The new smartwatch has a rectangular clock and a huge 1.83-inch touchscreen, but it is otherwise similar to the Apple Watch series. An additional important feature is a 12-day battery life.

Although there are some significant differences, the new Redmi Watch 3 Active resembles the Redmi Watch 2 Lite from the previous year. The smartwatch's 1.85-inch LCD screen is a sizable one and has 450 nits of brightness.

Although the frame is mostly made of plastic, a "non-conductive vacuum metallization" covering gives it a more expensive appearance. A 60Hz refresh rate is also available on the panel for a fluid scrolling experience.

Working with both iPhones and Android devices is the Redmi Watch 3 Active. Users must connect to the watch using Bluetooth 5.3 and control it using the Mi Fitness app. Additionally, users of the programme may choose from over 200 watch faces.

