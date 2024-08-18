Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valencia vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick starts three 17-year-old's in La Liga win

    The average age of the Barcelona team that started against Los Che at the weekend was 24 years. With Ilkay Gundogan, Pedi, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo all out with injuries and new signing Dani Olmo not yet registered, the German tactician was forced to give starts to couple of teenagers. 

    football Valencia vs Barcelona: Hansi Flick starts three 17-year-old's in La Liga win scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Barcelona began their 2024-25 campaign with a 2-1 La Liga win over Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday night. The Catalan giants came from behind to secure all three points and register their first victory under new boss Hansi Flick. With Ilkay Gundogan, Pedi, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo all out with injuries and new signing Dani Olmo not yet registered, the German tactician was forced to give starts to couple of teenagers. 

    Also read: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports

    The average age of the Barcelona team that started against Los Che at the weekend was 24 years, with three players, defender Pau Cubarsi, midfielder Marc Bernal and Spanish winger Lamine Yamal, just 17-years-old. All three gave a good account of themselves at Mestalla and helped Blaugrana make a positive start to the new campaign. 

    Yamal, who has been a regular in the Barca playing XI since last season, was coming into the 2024-25 campaign on the back pf stellar performances for Spain in the Euro 2024 triumph. The winger, once again played a key role on Saturday, providing the assist for Robert Lewandowski to level the score in the first-half injury time. In the second-half, Yamal made a beautiful 360 degree turn to beat Javi Guerra before releasing Ferran Torres on goal, but the 24-year-old failed to find the back of the net.

    Cubarsi, who made 24 appearances for Barca last season, looked a bit vulnerable in the initial stages as he came close to scoring two own goals after deflecting from crosses. Nevertheless, as the game progressed, the 1.84m tall defender grew in confidence and  made a crucial goal-line clearance in the first-half injury time. The save proved to be the deciding factor as Flick's side prevailed by one goal margin. 

    Bernal and 20-year-old Marc Casado formed the midfield-duo. Both the youngsters controlled the proceedings to good effect, worked their socks off, were involved in breakup play and nullified the opposition playmakers. Flick is unlikely to make too many changes when Barca hosts Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as he wouldn't want to rush the players who coming back from injuries. 

    Also read: Robert Lewandowski nets double as Barcelona begin Hansi Flick reign with 2-1 La Liga win over Valencia

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Robert Lewandowski nets double as Barcelona begin Hansi Flick reign with 2-1 La Liga win over Valencia scr

    Robert Lewandowski nets double as Barcelona begin Hansi Flick reign with 2-1 La Liga win over Valencia

    football Arsenal begin 2024-25 Premier League season with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Wolves scr

    Arsenal begin 2024-25 Premier League season with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Wolves

    football Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal sneak through to quarterfinals after FC Goa and Shillong Lajong share points scr

    Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal sneak through to quarterfinals after FC Goa and Shillong Lajong share points

    football Liverpool earn hard fought 2-0 Premier League win against Ipswich Town scr

    Liverpool earn hard fought 2-0 Premier League win against Ipswich Town

    football Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Durand Cup 2024 Kolkata derby abandoned due to potential security issues scr

    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Durand Cup 2024 Kolkata derby abandoned due to potential security issues

    Recent Stories

    IAS coaching creates an uneven playing field for students from poor background: Senior Odisha official gcw

    IAS coaching creates an uneven playing field for students from poor background: Senior Odisha official

    Mohanlal Net Worth: Know his salary, properties, cars and more RBA

    Mohanlal Net Worth: Know his salary, properties, cars and more

    Mohanlal hospitalised: Malayalam superstar suspected with viral respiratory infection; read details RBA

    Mohanlal hospitalised? Malayalam superstar advised to take rest following fever

    Want a customised mobile number? Reliance introduces 'Jio Choice Numbers'; Know all about it gcw

    Want a customised mobile number? Reliance introduces 'Jio Choice Numbers'; Know all about it

    cricket Keshav Maharaj net worth: South Africa cricketer's salary & stats scr

    Keshav Maharaj net worth: South Africa cricketer's salary & stats

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon