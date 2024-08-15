Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports

    The incident happened in Mataro after an argument with some men while Lamine's father was walking his dog. The Catalan regional police, in charge, did not publicly confirm the incident or respond to AFP requests for information. Newspaper La Vanguardia said some arrests have already been made. 

    football Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 9:03 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in car park in Catalonia, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported late Wednesday. The 36-year-old was left in serious condition and required immediate medical attention, although he is now reported to be stable. 

    Also read: Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joins Manchester United from Bayern Munich

    The unfortunate incident happened in Mataro after an argument with some men while Nasraoui was walking his dog. The Catalan regional police, in charge, did not publicly confirm the incident or respond to AFP requests for information. Newspaper La Vanguardia said some arrests have already been made. 

    Yamal made his debut for Barcelona as a 15-year-old and quickly rose to lime light. Last season the winger made 50 appearances for Blaugrana across all competition, scoring seven goals and recording nine assists.  Courtesy of impressive performances for the Catalan giants, the Spaniard made his international debut back in September 2023 as a 16-year-old. 

    The promising winger earned a spot in Spain's Euro 2024 squad and went on to play a key role in his nation's historic fourth continental triumph. The 17-year-old started six of the seven European Championship games, recorded four assists and one goal. The teenagers lone goal came against France in the 2-1 semifinal victory. 

    Yamal is now back at Barcelona, preparing for the 2024-25 season and made his first appearance of pre-season in the Gamper Trophy final against Monaco as a substitute on Sunday. 

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe scores on dream Real Madrid debut, cherishes 'great night' after UEFA Super Cup win (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo starts season with goal & assist in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Tawoun scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo starts season with goal & assist in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Tawoun

    football East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: AFC Cup Champions League 2 schedule, fixture and live streaming details scr

    East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: AFC Cup Champions League 2 schedule, fixture and live streaming details

    football Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami: Reigning Leagues Cup champions dumped out in pre-quarterfinals scr

    Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami: Reigning Leagues Cup champions dumped out in pre-quarterfinals

    football Anwar Ali: Indian defender joins East Bengal FC after one year loan spell with Mohun Bagan Super Giant scr

    Anwar Ali: Indian defender joins East Bengal FC after one year loan spell with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

    football Real Madrid vs Atalanta: UEFA Super Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Real Madrid vs Atalanta: UEFA Super Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss as they cant stop admiring each other! RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas kiss as they cant stop admiring each other!

    Poco F6 to Realme GT 6: Top 5 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 smartphones in India gcw

    Poco F6 to Realme GT 6: Top 5 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 smartphones in India

    Online shopping: 7 ways to save money during SALE RBA EAI

    Online shopping: 7 ways to save money during SALE

    Independence Day 2024: From Sachin Tendulkar to PR Sreejesh, Indian sporting icons share patriotic messages scr

    Independence Day 2024: From Sachin Tendulkar to PR Sreejesh, Indian sporting icons share patriotic messages

    Papaya to Pineapple: 6 fruits that can be bad for skin during monsoon RKK

    Papaya to Pineapple: 6 fruits that can be bad for skin during monsoon

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon