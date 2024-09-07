FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

The victory helped Selecao to move to fourth spot in the table, having collected ten points from seven matches, eight adrift of leaders Argentina. The top six teams at the end of the cycle will earn automatic qualification for the global event set to be held in Mexico, USA and Canada in two years time.

Rodrygo scored the lone goal of the match as Brazil defeated Ecuador 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup qualifier at Couto Pereira on Friday night (local time). The victory helped Selecao to move to fourth spot in the table, having collected ten points from seven matches, eight adrift of leaders Argentina. The top six teams at the end of the cycle will earn automatic qualification for the global event set to be held in Mexico, USA and Canada in two years time.

Brazil started brightly but failed to break the dead lock till the 30th-minute courtesy of Ecuador's resilient defense and bit of bad luck. However, Real Madrid forward beat the visiting goalkeeper Hernan Galindez with a shot from the edge of the box. The 23-year-old's right-footed strike took a deflection before bouncing off the post and into the net.

In response, the visitors nearly equalised before the half-time. Kevin Rodriguez made a darting run down the left flank and set up Moises Caicedo, the 22-year-old's first effort was denied by goalkeeper Alisson, while Gabriel Magalhaes made a goal-line clearance to keep out the second effort from the rebound. The second-half was a cagey affair as both sides failed to create clear cut chances and hit the target.

Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay

In the other match of the day Montevideo, Uruguay legend Luis Suarez made a frustrating farewell to international football as the hosts were held to a goalless draw by Paraguay. The 37-year-old striker announced on Monday he was stepping down from international duty after anillustrious 17-year career that saw sim finish as the country's top scorer with 69 goals from 143 appearances.

Despite enjoying 65% possession, Uruguay managed to register just one shot on target in a nasty encounter that saw around 24 fouls. La Celeste are currently occupying second spot in the World Cup Qualifier standings, with 14 points to their name, four adrift of the summit.

Peru 1-1 Colombia

In Friday's other qualifying fixture, Colombia came from behind to earn a point away to Peru at Estadio Nacional de Lima. The hosts broke the deadlock through Alexander Callens' 68th-minute effort but the 2024 Copa America runners-up fought back to level the score thanks to Liverpool-man Luis Diaz' s diving header from a corner-kick eight minutes from time.

Los Cafeteros are sitting at the third position, with 13 points to their name, while La Rojiblanca are languishing at the bottom of the ten-team table, with just three points collected so far.

