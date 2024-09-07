Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1

    The victory helped the Azzurri to take the initial lead in League A Group 2, level on points with second-placed Belgium, beat separated by goal-difference. The Red Devils defeated Israel 3-1 in the other match of the day. 

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1 scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    Italy went behind inside the opening 12 seconds but fought back to secure a 3-1 win against France in UEFA Nations League fixture at Parc des Princes on Friday night (local time). The victory helped the Azzurri to take the initial lead in League A Group 2, level on points with second-placed Belgium, beat separated by goal-difference. The Red Devils defeated Israel 3-1 in the other match of the day. 

    Also read: UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

    Italy went into the tie in Paris as underdogs, having not qualified for the last two editions of the World Cups and ending their Euro title-defence in the last-16 stage in Germany this year. France, on the other hand, won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, finished Runners-up four years later and reached semis of Euro 2024. 

    France took the lead in the first minute after Bradley Barcola stole the ball from right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo and raced into the area before firing home past Gianluigi Donnarumma.  In response, Lorenzo Pellegrini delivered a brilliant deep cross for Andrea Cambiasso, who headed it back across the goal, but Davide Frattesi's close-range header struck the crossbar and the rebound fell to Matteo Retegui, who failed to keep is header on target. 

    The visitors deservedly leveled the score on the half-hour mark. Federico Dimarco played a nice little one-two-with Sando Tonali on the edge of the box before volleying home past Mike Maignan with a stunning left-footed strike. Italy took the lead five minutes into the second-half when Frattesi fired home from Retegui's low cross after Marcus Thuram was dispossessed by Giacomo Raspodori in the middle of the park.

    Azzurri doubled the lead in the 74th-minute. Destiny Udogie cut inside from the left and played the ball to Raspadori, who got past William Saliba with a brilliant first-touch and slotted home past Maignan.  Although the hosts tried to reduce the deficit,  Antoine Griezmann and Manu Kone's lone-range efforts went narrowly wide. 

    In the other match of the day Belgium secured all three points against Israel in Hungary thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's brace and one goal from Youri Tielemans.The Sky Blue and Whites netted a consolation goal through Timothy Castagne's own goal. 

    Also read: Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Belgium vs Israel: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Belgium vs Israel: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football France vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    France vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier scr

    Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

    footbal UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

    football Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Argentina vs Chile: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    Video Alia Bhatt shows off her down to earth attitude during Jigra promotions RBA

    Video: Alia Bhatt shows off her down-to-earth attitude during ‘Jigra’ promotions; watch here

    Kerala: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar admits meeting RSS leader, calls it 'private visit' anr

    Kerala: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar admits meeting RSS leader, calls it 'private visit'

    GOAT box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore RBA

    'GOAT' box office Day 2: Vijay's action-thriller drops by 43 per cent, earns Rs 24 crore

    Mammootty 73rd birthday: fans celebrate with cake, fireworks and video call outside megastars residence in kochi anr

    Mammootty’s 73rd Birthday: Fans celebrate with cake, fireworks, and video call outside megastar's residence

    Vinesh Phogat secures Haryana poll ticket shortly after joining Congress anr

    Vinesh Phogat secures Haryana poll ticket shortly after joining Congress

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon