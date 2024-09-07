UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1

The victory helped the Azzurri to take the initial lead in League A Group 2, level on points with second-placed Belgium, beat separated by goal-difference. The Red Devils defeated Israel 3-1 in the other match of the day.

Italy went behind inside the opening 12 seconds but fought back to secure a 3-1 win against France in UEFA Nations League fixture at Parc des Princes on Friday night (local time). The victory helped the Azzurri to take the initial lead in League A Group 2, level on points with second-placed Belgium, beat separated by goal-difference. The Red Devils defeated Israel 3-1 in the other match of the day.

Also read: UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 900th career goal as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1

Italy went into the tie in Paris as underdogs, having not qualified for the last two editions of the World Cups and ending their Euro title-defence in the last-16 stage in Germany this year. France, on the other hand, won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, finished Runners-up four years later and reached semis of Euro 2024.

France took the lead in the first minute after Bradley Barcola stole the ball from right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo and raced into the area before firing home past Gianluigi Donnarumma. In response, Lorenzo Pellegrini delivered a brilliant deep cross for Andrea Cambiasso, who headed it back across the goal, but Davide Frattesi's close-range header struck the crossbar and the rebound fell to Matteo Retegui, who failed to keep is header on target.

The visitors deservedly leveled the score on the half-hour mark. Federico Dimarco played a nice little one-two-with Sando Tonali on the edge of the box before volleying home past Mike Maignan with a stunning left-footed strike. Italy took the lead five minutes into the second-half when Frattesi fired home from Retegui's low cross after Marcus Thuram was dispossessed by Giacomo Raspodori in the middle of the park.

Azzurri doubled the lead in the 74th-minute. Destiny Udogie cut inside from the left and played the ball to Raspadori, who got past William Saliba with a brilliant first-touch and slotted home past Maignan. Although the hosts tried to reduce the deficit, Antoine Griezmann and Manu Kone's lone-range efforts went narrowly wide.

In the other match of the day Belgium secured all three points against Israel in Hungary thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's brace and one goal from Youri Tielemans.The Sky Blue and Whites netted a consolation goal through Timothy Castagne's own goal.

Also read: Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

Latest Videos