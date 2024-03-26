Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri scores in 150th game (WATCH)

    Sunil Chhetri marks his 150th international match with a goal, giving India a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Guwahati.

    Football FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier, India vs Afghanistan: Sunil Chhetri scores in 150th game (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

    In the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash between India and Afghanistan, Sunil Chhetri marks his 150th international match with a goal, giving India a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Indian football team aims to celebrate Chhetri's milestone with a win over Afghanistan in Guwahati. After a goalless draw in the away leg, India sits second in Group A standings. Chhetri, debuting against Pakistan, joins the elite group of footballers with 150 or more international appearances.

    At halftime, India holds the advantage, with Chhetri's goal providing a significant boost despite a shaky performance from the team. As the saying goes, "Cometh the hour, cometh the man," and Chhetri proves his worth on this historic occasion.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Lallianzuala Chhangte credits the Indian Super League for shaping his football career

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 8:25 PM IST
