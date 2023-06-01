Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adipurush-5 major Bollywood films releasing in June

Many high-profile, intriguing films are set to be released in June 2023. Take a look at this list of Bollywood films set to be released this month

The 2023 promises a broad mix of entertainment, ranging from star-studded blockbusters to eccentric and experimental projects. Bollywood cinema's larger-than-life tales, mesmerising performances, and iconic tunes never fail to enchant viewers. The following is a complete list of upcoming films and their release dates in June 2023.

Adipurush

Adipurush, the much-anticipated mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, is set to enter theatres on June 16. Telugu actor Prabhas plays the title role of Raghava aka Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are collaborating for the first time on Laxman Uttekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is set to be released in theatres on June 2, the first post-IPL release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be Vicky and Sara's first theatrical release after 39 months, during which time the team independently released many feature films on digital channels.

Bloody Daddy

'Bloody Daddy,' directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an action thriller. Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy play pivotal parts in the film. The film is based on Frédéric Jardin's 2011 French film 'Sleepless Night'. The film will be released on June 9, 2023, and shown at the Jio Cinema.





Maidaan

The film transports us to the 'Golden Era of Football', which lasted from 1952 until 1962. The teaser opens with a look at the Indian football squad in 1952, after they qualified for the Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. Ajay Devgn stars as coach Syed Abdul Rahim, a real-life figure in the film. The video will depict the challenges that the squad, particularly coach Rahim, endured in order for the team to succeed. The film is set to be released on June 23.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are ready to reunite for Satyaprem Ki Katha, following the success of the horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani act in the key roles in the musical romantic drama film, which is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. It also features key performances by Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak. The film will be released on June 29, 2023.