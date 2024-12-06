'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a documentary film on rapper and musician Hirdesh Singh aka Honey Singh, will be published on Netflix on December 20, the creators said on Friday. Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment are producing the film, which Mozez Singh will direct.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase Indian hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix, read details RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Netflix has announced the release date of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a documentary that follows the life of Indian hip-hop artist Honey Singh. The film showcases his growth, challenges, and perseverance through an uncensored perspective.

Netflix has announced the debut of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a documentary on Indian hip-hop singer Honey Singh. The film, directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix on December 20.

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film follows the life of Honey Singh, formerly known as Hirdesh Singh. It promises to provide an accurate look into the singer-rapper's spectacular rise, hardships, decline, and victorious return to the music industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, producers of Sikhya Entertainment, expressed their enthusiasm: "With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we dig into his biography in its most raw form—from his spectacular ascent to his tribulations and ultimate recovery. This trip shows the perseverance, reinvention, and raw honesty of this authentic desi kalakar."

Director Mozez Singh viewed the endeavour as a privilege, stating, “Honey Singh has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life. This film covers everything—love, pain, family, success, failure, mental health, and the price of fame. It highlights his evolution and his revolutionary impact on Indian hip-hop culture.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous will showcase the singer's family and friends sharing stories from his life. Speaking about his documentary, Honey Singh previously claimed, "I have spoken about my personal and career issues in the media before but I’ve never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous will be available to stream on Netflix beginning December 20. 

