Bobby Deol to Saif Ali Khan: Top 10 Bollywood villains of 2024

Entertainment
Several stars played menacing villains in 2024 films. Some were so terrifying, they sent chills down viewers' spines. Let's learn about them
Bobby Deol played the terrifying villain Udhiran in Kanguva. His look and performance sent chills down many spines
Arjun Kapoor debuted as a villain in Singham Again as Danger Lanka. His look wasn't scary, but his performance terrified many
Saif Ali Khan played the menacing Bhairav in Devara Part 1. His character was well-received
R Madhavan played the terrifying Vanraj Kashyap in Shaitan. His look was simple, but he was depicted as menacing
Sarkata, the ghost from Stree 2, terrified audiences. Sunil Kumar played the role and was praised for his acting
Kamal Haasan played Supreme Yaskeen in Kalki 2898 AD. His look made him almost unrecognizable
Abhishek Banerjee played the negative role of Jitendra Pratap Singh in Veda
Rishabh Sahni played the villain Azhar Akhtar in Fighter. His look and performance were impressive
Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran played Dr. Kabir in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Sanjay Dutt played the menacing Big Bull in the South Indian film Double iSmart
PHOTOS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa makes comeback in music video
Anupamaa to Udaan: Week 48 TRP ranking of Indian TV shows revealed
Pushpa 2 The Rule: Top 10 Allu Arjun's impactful dialogues
Bollywood diva-inspired styles to shine at your Christmas kitty party