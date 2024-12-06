Entertainment

Bobby Deol to Saif Ali Khan: Top 10 Bollywood villains of 2024

Most Terrifying Villains of 2024

Several stars played menacing villains in 2024 films. Some were so terrifying, they sent chills down viewers' spines. Let's learn about them

1. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol played the terrifying villain Udhiran in Kanguva. His look and performance sent chills down many spines

2. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor debuted as a villain in Singham Again as Danger Lanka. His look wasn't scary, but his performance terrified many

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan played the menacing Bhairav in Devara Part 1. His character was well-received

4. R Madhavan

R Madhavan played the terrifying Vanraj Kashyap in Shaitan. His look was simple, but he was depicted as menacing

5. Sunil Kumar

Sarkata, the ghost from Stree 2, terrified audiences. Sunil Kumar played the role and was praised for his acting

6. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan played Supreme Yaskeen in Kalki 2898 AD. His look made him almost unrecognizable

7. Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee played the negative role of Jitendra Pratap Singh in Veda

8. Rishabh Sahni

Rishabh Sahni played the villain Azhar Akhtar in Fighter. His look and performance were impressive

9. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran played Dr. Kabir in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

10. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt played the menacing Big Bull in the South Indian film Double iSmart

