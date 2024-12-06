Ananya Panday looks stunning in RED backless dress; photos go VIRAL [PICTURES]

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday consistently captivates with her stunning looks. She recently shared some beautiful photos on social media, looking absolutely gorgeous. Let's take a look at these photos

Ananya Panday's stunning red dress look

Ananya Panday's look and style are impressing fans. She looks incredibly beautiful in this red dress. She stunned fans with her Instagram pictures

The backless design steals the show.

Ananya Panday's outfit grabbed attention more for its back than its front. She looked bold, fearless in the outfit

A perfect hairstyle to match the dress.

Ananya Panday's hairstyle complements her look perfectly. The uptight sleak bun helped attentuating her figure

A captivating and stunning appearance.

Ananya Panday's look is sure to make anyone fall for her. The photos on Instagram instantly grabbed eyeballs

Ananya's Bollywood debut.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', since then she has done great work

Ananya's OTT debut with 'Call Me Bae'.

She recently made her OTT debut with the web series 'Call Me Bae' which received mixed reviews for Ananya Panday was praised for her portrayal of a journalist

