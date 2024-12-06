Ananya Panday looks stunning in RED backless dress; photos go VIRAL [PICTURES]

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday consistently captivates with her stunning looks. She recently shared some beautiful photos on social media, looking absolutely gorgeous. Let's take a look at these photos

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Ananya Panday's stunning red dress look

Ananya Panday's look and style are impressing fans. She looks incredibly beautiful in this red dress. She stunned fans with her Instagram pictures

article_image2

The backless design steals the show.

Ananya Panday's outfit grabbed attention more for its back than its front. She looked bold, fearless in the outfit

article_image3

A perfect hairstyle to match the dress.

Ananya Panday's hairstyle complements her look perfectly. The uptight sleak bun helped attentuating her figure

article_image4

A captivating and stunning appearance.

Ananya Panday's look is sure to make anyone fall for her. The photos on Instagram instantly grabbed eyeballs

article_image5

Ananya's Bollywood debut.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', since then she has done great work

article_image6

Ananya's OTT debut with 'Call Me Bae'.

She recently made her OTT debut with the web series 'Call Me Bae' which received mixed reviews for Ananya Panday was praised for her portrayal of a journalist

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline, Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 Review: Allu Arjun juggles avatars with signature charm in ambitious storyline | Rashmika Mandanna

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Recent Stories

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY ATG

Gold Price FALLS on December 6; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) shk

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme ATG

West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Couple looks into each others eye; poses with family in LATEST pics

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter launched in India: Check features, range, colours and more gcw

Hero Vida V2 electric scooter launched in India: Check features, range, colours and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon