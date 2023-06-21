World Music Day: From Oo Antava to Naatu Naatu; 5 South Indian tracks that went viral beyond compare!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This music day, take a gander at some of the most viral South Indian songs starring popular favourites like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan. From sensational hook steps to Oscar wins, these songs dominated the media and the hearts of the people. Check them out. By Mahalekshmi

    A day in one’s life without music is an impossible thought and much like everything, we anointed a day to honour the significance of music. And that is what we celebrate today, World Music Day. The power of music and its universality remains a wonder. To go along with this theme, let’s take a look at a few songs from South India that set the floor on fire, turning viral within moments.

    Butta Bomma
    From the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, this mega dance number starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde serving looks. With innumerable views and fans building up by the minute, the song was a phenomenon. Celebrities from across the world took turns making reels and enjoying their rendition of the song with audiences.


    Tum Tum
    There is not a single wedding function after the release of this song that saw an absence of this track playing at full blast. This Tamil song soon became a wedding anthem. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan were seen stepping to the tune and so was the rest of the world. Featuring Vishal and Mrinalini Ravi, the song still dominates every wedding playlist.


    Arabic Kuthu
    Thalapathy Vijay delivering another banger, no surprise in that. The song from the movie Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, topped charts with ease as it is a total banger. Also called Halamithi Habibo, the audience had a gala time tuning their steps to the hook in the song, making it cross 150 million views in a split.


    Oo Antava
    Everything about Pushpa is fire! And so was this brilliantly choreographed item song starring Allu Arjun, but with Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking the limelight with her expressions and movements. The lyrics, music and dance moves forced people to tap their feet. The impact of this song remains unparalleled and will be etched in our minds.


    Naatu Naatu
    How can this list be complete without the Oscar-winning track of RRR? Ram Charan and Jr. NTR set the dance floor ablaze with the magnetic hook of the song. No description is needed of how viral the song was or how many people tried a hand at replicating the hook step. Makes an ideal Golden Globe and Academy Award winner, right?


    This World Music Day, celebrate the power of this language by enjoying the rhythm and swaying to the tune set by these unbelievable tracks. If it interests you, exploring the songs from the South might just be the best way to celebrate the day. Here’s wishing you all a musical filled day and days ahead.

