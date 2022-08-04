Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds

    Similar to its first season, Masaba Masaba's second instalment ends on a cliffhanger, raising the potential that Masaba Gupta's father, the great cricketer Vivian Richards, will appear in the show's third episode.

    Will Sir Vivian Richards star in potential Season 3 of 'Masaba Masaba'? Director Sonam Nair responds snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Similar to its first season, Masaba Masaba's second instalment ends on a cliffhanger, raising the potential that Masaba Gupta's father, the great cricketer Vivian Richards, will appear in the show's third episode.

    Director Sonam Nair stated that the team would love to develop the story further if the most recent instalment works well. The semi-fictional programme is based on the lives of veteran performer Neena Gupta and her designer-actor daughter Masaba Gupta. Regarding the upcoming third season, Netflix has not yet made any comments.

    Also read: Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    "It depends on how this season does. We hope it does well. If Netflix feels 'Let's give them another season', we'll start working on it, honestly. Unless you hear back from the audience, there's no point in keeping things ready... The hope is there (of Vivian Richards appearance) that's why we have the cliffhanger," Nair told PTI in an interview over Zoom. 

    The director said the team used the feedback on "Masaba Masaba" season one, which premiered in 2020, to finetune the second part. "I was sitting and reading every message, tweet, trying to understand what is working, and what do people want more of," she said about the first season. 

    According to Nair, the new chapter's aim was to go "a little deeper" into the emotions, thoughts, and life contemplations of the characters. 

    Also read: Neena Gupta finds Kartik Aaryan hot and sexy; here’s why

    "Masaba and Neena ji are playing themselves but they are also representing a lot of women. Through them, I wanted to talk about things that women feel but they aren't talked about enough or represented on screen. There is a lot of fun in the show, but the intention was to go deeper and say some things that have some kind of importance or relevance," she added. 

    The second season, which arrived on the streamer last Friday, tackles several themes such as pregnancy scare, sexism, work insecurities, and mental health. The director, whose credits include the 2013 film "Gippi" and web series "The Trip" and "Kaafir", said addressing issues with entertainment is always a balancing act. 

    "Anything that is too sweet, spicy or salty is not palatable. So, it (the show) has to be finely balanced. The most effort from my side goes into keeping the tone correct. You can have the same scene in so many different ways. To have this tone -- where you laugh, cry, feel something, and then you laugh again -- is kind of difficult to write. A lot of it also happens on edit. Edit is also about achieving the balance that 'Wait is there too much message?' or 'Have we taken this a bit too lightly?" Nair further said. 

    Also read: Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is

    Also starring Neil Bhoopalam and Rytasha Rathore, "Masaba Masaba" is showrun and produced by Ashvini Yardi of Viniyard Films. Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, and Armaan Khera play key roles in the second season.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband' RBA

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi Koi Mil Gaya actor passes away at 68 drb

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

    Wednesday box office report john abraham arjun Kapoor ek villain returns kiccha sudeep vikrant rona drb

    Box Office Report: 'Ek Villain Returns' failing to clear budget cost? Here’s how much ‘Vikrant Rona' earned

    Hollywood Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino latest campaign drb

    Zendaya looks pretty in pink in Valentino’s latest campaign

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend RBA

    Remembering Kishore Kumar: 7 unique, unknown stories about the legend

    Recent Stories

    7 times Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed her fashion game in black drb

    7 times Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed her fashion game in black

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 432 draw today; check results, prizes and more

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 432 draw today; check results, prizes and more

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India 4 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it

    LIC becomes top ranked Indian firm on Fortune 500 list Reliance SBI included gcw

    LIC becomes top-ranked Indian firm on Fortune 500 list; Reliance, SBI included

    Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor love story: From how it started to their ugly break up RBA

    Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor love story: From how it started to their ugly break up

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon