The murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders on Netflix features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in a gripping tale of murder, corruption, and family secrets, offering intense performances and a suspenseful, atmospheric narrative.

The murder mystery film Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders has made its digital debut on Netflix, captivating audiences with its intense narrative and stellar performances. Directed by Honey Trehan in his debut, the film brings together a talented ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, Deepti Naval, Revathi, Chitrangda Singh, and Priyanka Setia. Released on 19th December 2025, the film runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes and has earned a solid rating of 4 stars for its storytelling and performances.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Tangled Web of Mystery and Corruption

The story unfolds on a fateful night in the opulent Bansal household, where a series of murders sets off a high-stakes investigation. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprises his role as Jatil Yadav, a tenacious investigator who quickly realizes that solving the murders is only part of the challenge. As he digs deeper, Yadav confronts not only the secrets of the family but also systemic corruption designed to protect the powerful. Far from a conventional whodunnit, the film explores societal hierarchies, hidden agendas, and the dark undercurrents of an elite household.

Directorial Brilliance and Standout Performances

Honey Trehan’s directorial debut is marked by a realistic and immersive approach. The film’s screenplay is tightly written, and the cinematography is crisp, effectively capturing the tension and atmosphere of the story. The background score complements the mood without overwhelming the narrative, enhancing the suspenseful moments. However, the pacing is a minor drawback; the story progresses slowly, which may feel a little dragging for viewers expecting a fast-paced thriller. Additionally, the film’s music is understated, lacking the lighter, engaging tracks that often appeal to Indian audiences.

Despite these minor flaws, the film’s performances are remarkable. Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a commanding presence, while Radhika Apte and the supporting cast elevate the story with nuanced portrayals. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is best suited for audiences who appreciate depth, atmosphere, and character-driven storytelling rather than quick thrills.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

For viewers seeking a crime thriller layered with societal insights and compelling performances, this Netflix release is a must-watch.