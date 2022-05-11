Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    Masaba Gupta has had her share of happiness with her father Viv Richards. Recently, she celebrated his 70th birthday at his second happiest place. Check it out.

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Antigua and Barbuda, First Published May 11, 2022, 7:05 PM IST

    When it comes to former Windies legend Viv Richards, he is always acknowledged as one of the ultimate cricketing greats. On the other hand, his personal life also constantly draws attention, especially considering his former relationship with his partner, Bollywood actress Neena Gupta. He also has a daughter with her, Masaba Gupta. Richards and Masaba have spent some family time together on a number of occasions. Meanwhile, the Antiguan had turned 70 in March, as he and Masaba celebrated the instance at his second happiest place outside cricket. Masaba shared pictures and a video of the same, as it happens to be from a golf course.

    On Wednesday, Masaba shared some pictures of Richards' 70th birthday celebrations on social media. In the photos, she is seen standing alongside him at a golf course in Saint John, Antigua. While she wears a white dress, Richards is wearing a pink shirt and a short. He happened to be taking part in a charity golf tournament that was organised on his birthday, as he was also seen playing the sport and hitting his shots.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "To celebrate dad's 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament (where he is happiest after a cricket field) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic. 💜 🧿" Masaba captioned the photos and videos on her social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Earlier in March, wishing Richards on his 70th birthday, Masaba had shared a childhood picture alongside him and captioned, "I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with. ‘All you got is yourself ’ - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa! 💜"

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 7:05 PM IST
