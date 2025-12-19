Akhanda 2: Thaandvam to The Devil: 6 Movies Box Office Breakdown
Bollywood and the South were released: 'The Devil', 'Akhanda 2', 'Sholay: The Final Cut', 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2', 'Mahasneha', and 'Mowgli'. Find out where each one stands in the first week's collection
Akhanda 2: Thaandvam (Telugu)
Star Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon. Director: Boyapati Srinu. Genre: Fantasy Action Thriller. India 1st Week: ₹76.64 crore. Worldwide Gross: ₹102 crore.
The Devil (Kannada)
Release Date: Dec 11, 2025
Star Cast: Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachana Rai. Director: Prakash Veer. Genre: Political Action Thriller. India 1st Week: Approx. ₹25.11 crore. Worldwide: ₹29 crore.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (Hindi)
Release Date: Dec 12, 2025
Star Cast: Kapil Sharma, Manjot Singh. Director: Anukalp Goswami. Genre: Romantic-Comedy. India 1st Week: Approx. ₹10.85 crore. Worldwide: ₹13.65 crore.
Mahasneha (Tamil)
Release Date: Dec 12, 2025
Star Cast: Vemal, Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu. Director: Dinesh Kalaiselvan. Genre: Mythological Adventure. India 1st Week: ₹1.26 crore. Worldwide: ₹1.44 crore.
Mowgli (Telugu)
Release Date: Dec 13, 2025
Star Cast: Roshan Kanakala, Sakshi Mhadolkar. Director: Sandeep Raj. Genre: Action Adventure Drama. India 1st Week: ₹2.45 crore. Worldwide: ₹2.85 crore.
Sholay: The Final Cut (Hindi - Re-release)
Re-release Date: Dec 12, 2025
Star Cast: Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan. Director: Ramesh Sippy. Genre: Action Thriller. India 1st Week: ₹1.98 crore. Worldwide: ₹2.3 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.