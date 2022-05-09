5 reasons why you should watch Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chlillar’s Prithviraj

The trailer of Yash Raj Films’ ‘Prithviraj’, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles, was released on Monday.

Image: Still from the trailer

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next big release, ‘Prithviraj’. The periodical drama, helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is one of the high-anticipated films of the Hindi film industry that is eyeing a theatrical release next month, on June 3. To watch the trailer, click here. Ever since the announcement of this periodical drama that is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, ruler of the Chahanama (Chauhan) dynasty. The makers of ‘Prithviraj’, on Monday, released the trailer of the film. Within hours of its release, the trailer has gained nearly three lakh likes (and counting) on YouTube. While the trailer continues to make its way in the hearts of the audience and increase the excitement among the people regarding the film, here are five ways why we think you should watch the film. Take a look:

Image: Still from the trailer

Akshay Kumar as ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’: Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, has performed a variety of roles over the decades of his career. However, seeing him play the character of ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’ will be interesting. More so, after actors such as Hrithik Roshan (Akbar), Ranveer Singh (Bajirao Peshwa/Alauddin Khilji) and Shahid Kapoor (Maharawal Ratan Singh), who have aced the historical characters in the past, people have high expectations from Akshay. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

Image: Still from the trailer

Manushi Chhillar’s Bollywood debut: The former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, will be marking her big Bollywood debut with ‘Prithviraj’, alongside Akshay Kumar. The audience has eagerly been waiting to see Manushi’s performance. At the same time, a film like this will clearly set the path for Manushi’s career. ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar's Prada handbag will cost you a bomb; check out it price

Image: Still from the trailer

A stellar cast: Apart from Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar (Sanyogita), the makes have a cast and an impressive list of actors. From Sanjay Dutt to Sonu Soon and Ashutosh Rana, the film has a promising cast of talented actors. While Sanjay will be seen as ‘Kaka Kanha’, Sonu plays the role of ‘Chand Bardai’, Ashutosh Rana as ‘Jayachandra’ and Manav Vij as ‘Muhammed Ghori’.

Image: Still from the trailer

Revisiting the history: Since the film is a periodical drama, based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, it will definitely be a history lesson for the audience. Obviously, the makers must have taken some creative liberty but nonetheless, the crux of the film revolves around a big and important chapter of history that every Indian must be aware of. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj falls into ‘Rajput’ trouble

Image: Still from the trailer