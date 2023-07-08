Will Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' break all records in Malayalam film industry? Here's what we know

Dulquer Salmaan's latest film 'King of Kotha' sets a record in Mollywood's pre-release business. According to reports, the film has bagged the highest digital rights deals in the Malayalam film industry.

The forthcoming King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is expected to be one of the largest in the Malayalam cinema industry. The film has now reportedly secured the largest digital rights contract in Mollywood. King of Kotha, directed by Dulquer, will be released on August 24. This Malayalam film, reportedly created on a budget of over Rs 50 crore, is one of Dulquer's most ambitious ventures. Dulquer's King of Kotha has achieved a record-breaking pre-release business in Malayalam cinema, according to the latest news from the Malayalam film industry.

The internet, satellite, and audio rights of King of Kotha have reportedly been sold for roughly Rs 40 crore. Sony Music reportedly paid roughly Rs 5 crore for the audio rights to this film. According to industry estimates, the digital and satellite rights will cost roughly Rs 35 crore.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 held the previous digital rights record, which was allegedly sold to Prime Video for roughly Rs 26 crore.

Social media fans speculate that Asianet and Disney+Hotstar had acquired the digital rights to King of Kotha after Dulquer Salmaan's vehicle was sighted visiting the Asianet office in Kochi on July 6. However, no formal comment has been issued as of yet.

Abhilash Joshi, the son of well-known director Joshi, directed the film. Shabir Kallarakal, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, and Anikha Surendran round out the cast. Dulquer Salmaan is co-producing the film through his own company, Wayfarer Films. Wayfarer Films and Zed Studios are supporting King of Kotha.