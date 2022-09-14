Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on Gauri’s post over Aryan will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan is loved for his humour and wit. Time and again he has displayed his funny side that has left his fans in splits. While his AMA (Ask Me Anything) tweets almost always go viral, this time it is his reply to wife Gauri’s post that has left people laughing.

When it comes to wit and humour, there is no match for actor Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi film industry. He is one of the finest actors of India who has been ruling the film industry for more than three decades not only with his romance but also for being his witty best at all times.

Lovingly called ‘King Khan of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan has once again put his humour on display. Shah Rukh, who often leaves his fans in splits with his witty tweets on the micro-blogging site Twitter, is quite frequent with social media. In fact, not only in his personal tweets or Instagram posts, Shah Rukh never misses the opportunity to comment on his children’s social media handles as well. This time around, it is not Aryan or Suhana Khan’s post that Shah Rukh Khan left his comment on; it was rather his wife Gauri’s Twitter post.

On Wednesday night, Gauri shared a photo of Aryan Khan on Twitter. In the photo, Aryan is pulling off an impressive pose. Sharing it, Gauri tweeted: “Onwards and upwards… my boy 😍” And when there is a tweet like this, how can Shah Rukh Khan refrain from commenting?

Check out the tweet here:

Shah Rukh Khan was quick in dropping a comment on Gauri’s post. He dug up old pictures from the files and posted one of his own from the movie ‘Main Hoon Naa’ where he is also seen in a similar pose. Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Mujh par gaya hai...my boy”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in an extended cameo role in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. In the movie, Shah Rukh played the role of scientist ‘Mohan Bhargava, a character name that seems to be inspired by one of his hit films, ‘Swades’. Apart from this, Shah Rukh has two movies up for release in the year 2023 – Pathaan and Jawan.