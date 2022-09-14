Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious comment on Gauri’s post over Aryan will leave you in splits

    Shah Rukh Khan is loved for his humour and wit. Time and again he has displayed his funny side that has left his fans in splits. While his AMA (Ask Me Anything) tweets almost always go viral, this time it is his reply to wife Gauri’s post that has left people laughing.

    Shah Rukh Khan hilarious comment on Gauri Khan post over Aryan Khan will leave you in splits drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 8:04 AM IST

    When it comes to wit and humour, there is no match for actor Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi film industry. He is one of the finest actors of India who has been ruling the film industry for more than three decades not only with his romance but also for being his witty best at all times.

    Lovingly called ‘King Khan of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan has once again put his humour on display. Shah Rukh, who often leaves his fans in splits with his witty tweets on the micro-blogging site Twitter, is quite frequent with social media. In fact, not only in his personal tweets or Instagram posts, Shah Rukh never misses the opportunity to comment on his children’s social media handles as well. This time around, it is not Aryan or Suhana Khan’s post that Shah Rukh Khan left his comment on; it was rather his wife Gauri’s Twitter post.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

    On Wednesday night, Gauri shared a photo of Aryan Khan on Twitter. In the photo, Aryan is pulling off an impressive pose. Sharing it, Gauri tweeted: “Onwards and upwards… my boy 😍” And when there is a tweet like this, how can Shah Rukh Khan refrain from commenting?

    Check out the tweet here:

    ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana: Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast milk?

    Shah Rukh Khan was quick in dropping a comment on Gauri’s post. He dug up old pictures from the files and posted one of his own from the movie ‘Main Hoon Naa’ where he is also seen in a similar pose. Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Mujh par gaya hai...my boy”.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in an extended cameo role in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. In the movie, Shah Rukh played the role of scientist ‘Mohan Bhargava, a character name that seems to be inspired by one of his hit films, ‘Swades’. Apart from this, Shah Rukh has two movies up for release in the year 2023 – Pathaan and Jawan.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 8:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; and top global brands like Prada and others cut ties RBA

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; top global brands like Prada and others cut ties

    Is Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Actor to charge Rs 10 crore; reports RBA

    Is Sanjay Dutt to play antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay's next? Actor to charge Rs 10 crore; reports

    Brahmastra Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police latest post on road safety; take a look RBA

    Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt reacts to Mumbai Police’s latest post on road safety; take a look

    Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan's show to have 'NO' rules this year; here's what actor said RBA

    Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan's show to have 'NO' rules this year; here's what actor said

    Emergency Kangana Ranaut unveiles Vishak Nair's character as Sanjay Gandhi; take a look RBA

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut unveiles Vishak Nair's character as Sanjay Gandhi; take a look

    Recent Stories

    Brahmastra box office report day 5 Collections for Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer drop on Tuesday drb

    Brahmastra box office: Collections for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer drop on Tuesday

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldnt avoid in a relationship SUR

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldn’t avoid in a relationship

    Ayushmann Khurran Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap breast milk? RBA

    Ayushmann Khurrana: Did you know Andhadhun star once drank wife Tahira Kashyap’s breast milk?

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 14 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2022: Good day for Virgo; Aries, Scorpio may face family dispute

    Numerology Prediction for September 14 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon