Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? Marathi actor passes away at 52

Popular Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away in Mumbai due to a cardiac ailment. While the exact cause of his sudden demise is not known yet, the actor was reportedly not keeping well for some time.

Tragedy struck the Marathi film industry when the sad news of actor Pradeep Patwardhan’s passing away come to the fore on Tuesday. The actor breathed his last at his Girgaum residence in Mumbai, as he succumbed to a cardiac ailment.

Born on January 1, 1970, Pradeep Patwardhan was fond of acting since childhood. The news of his death has triggered a wave of mourning in the industry. The actor had carved a niche for himself by working in Marathi plays, films and television serials. Pradeep Patwardhan was known as a comedian in Marathi cinema.

Who was Pradeep Patwardhan? The Marathi actor was fond of acting since childhood. He has also contributed to the Marathi theatre scene as an active theatre actor. His acting career started after he enacted in a Marathi play, back in his college days, which bagged him the opportunity of becoming a professional theatre artist. After this, his film journey started. In the initial days, he used to work in a bank and used to take leave every time he had to perform in a play.

Gaining popularity: Pradeep Patwardhan’s character in the play 'Moruchi Mawashi' was well-liked by the people. This role made him popular in the hearts of the people. He soon became a popular name by playing characters in films such as 'Navra Maaja Navsacha' and 'Lavu Ka Lath'. Pradeep Patwardhan was also honoured with the All India Natya Parishad Award in 2019.

Actor Pradeep Patwardhan had been keeping a distance from films and theatre for some time due to his health. Although Pradeep was known as a comedian, he also played some serious characters. Even though he did roles such as that of a villain, he still was loved most for his comic timing. And therefore, despite having played a variety of characters, he preferred playing comic roles.